By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/16/2021



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoiler Warning: This report contains spoilers on breakups, love connections, and Season 7 engagements].

will use guest hosts for Season 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of those searching for love crash and burn in Mexico!

will have a surprise and chaotic date mid-season

ADVERTISEMENT

And of course Paradise will have its usual betrayals and love triangles!

ADVERTISEMENT

Two romantic relationships end before the overnight dates

ADVERTISEMENT

One couple quit the show but opted to leave together as a couple

Two returnees, Tia and Kendall, aren't lucky

ADVERTISEMENT

Three couples make it to the Final Rose Ceremony in Paradise

ADVERTISEMENT

ends with multiple engagements reportedly!

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.