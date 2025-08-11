Bachelor in Paradise spoilers unveil the ending of Season 10 -- including which couples last until the end and get engaged and which couples break up. [Bachelor in Paradise Spoilers Warning: This report will spoil the rest of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season for you.]On Bachelor in Paradise so far, there are several strong couples hoping to win the $500,000 grand prize. The strongest couple in Paradise appears to be Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards. The other lovebirds include Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer, Jeremy Simon and Bailey Taylor Brown, Kat Izzo and Dale Moss, and Brian Autz and Parisa Shifteh. One Golden couple also appears to have some real potential: Faith Martin and Kim Buike. According to a preview of the upcoming episode, host Jesse Palmer is going to put everyone's relationship to the test. "It's no secret that some of you still have lingering interest in someone else other than your partner," Jesse announces to the cast in the preview. "And very soon, you'll be given the opportunity to explore those interests." Jeremy admitted he was still interested in Susie Evans, for example. While Susie was no longer in Paradise, Jeremy had called her on the phone and begged her to come back, without Bailey knowing. "Jeremy has been telling a lie to Bailey this entire time," Brian vents to the cameras in the preview. "He was going to send her home. She is going to find out all of this information on TV [and] be devastated about it. I'm friends with Jeremy, but Bailey needs to know." Footage proceeds to show Brian dropping the bombshell on Bailey, who bursts into tears. "Why would he do this to me?! I just feel really hurt right now. I just want to f-cking go home," Bailey laments to the cameras. In attempt to get to the bottom of things, Bailey then confronts Jeremy, who scolds Brian for getting involved in his business. "Brian is trying to sabotage something to save himself. We need to send him home," Jeremy tells the cameras. The preview ends with Jesse revealing that the cast would be able to vote out one of their peers. Will the cast target Jeremy out of anger or maybe Jonathon Johnson, who hasn't made a sincere love connection in Paradise? And what happens between Kat and Dale as well as the other blossoming couples? Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to read all the currently-known spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, including its highly-anticipated finale!