'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers: Who gets engaged? What 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 couples are still together and dating? Who leaves alone? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/12/2021
Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have emerged revealing the dramatic highlights that viewers can expect to see on Season 7 this summer -- including big spoilers on which couples make it to the Final Rose Ceremony and who gets engaged!
[Bachelor in Paradise Spoiler Warning: This report contains Bachelor in Paradise spoilers on breakups, love triangles, drama and Rose Ceremony decisions on Season 7 as well as which couples lasted until the end and left the show engaged].
ABC revealed the original cast of 19 former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums who will be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise back in early July.
The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, who is returning as Bachelor in Paradise bartender, will also take on a new "master of ceremonies" role for Season 7 in which he will preside over the cocktail parties and Rose Ceremonies.
Wells recently admitted he was "shocked" by some of the "twists and turns" that will unfold on the new season.
"I know everyone always says, 'This is going to be the most dramatic season ever,' and I think people are maybe a little bit tired of hearing that," Wells told Us Weekly in July.
"So I won't say those words, but hey, listen, this is my fifth season doing Paradise. I've been on a lot of episodes of this show, and I will say that this one might be my favorite one that we've done. You get everything."
And Joe teased last month during an episode of his "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast thatBachelor in Paradise's new season is "insane" and "a lot different" from his first time on the spinoff.
"It's almost was like every day got more and more intense," Joe recalled.
Some hopefuls searching for love crash and burn in Mexico!
The Bachelor 24 bachelorette Victoria P. was a member of the original cast and also reportedly got called out for having a boyfriend back home.
Victoria P. therefore self-eliminated before the first Rose Ceremony and was the first person to go home.
Kelsey from Peter Weber's season was reportedly eliminated at the first Rose Ceremony, along with Matt James' The Bachelor bachelorettes Victoria L. and Serena C.
Colton Underwood's The Bachelor bachelorette Tahzjuan made a brief appearance but self-eliminated, according to Carbone, and Tammy from Peter's The Bachelor season got dumped by Thomas, who was the villain of The Bachelorette's seventeenth season.
Tammy reportedly got eliminated at the third Rose Ceremony and Thomas moved on with Becca, who starred on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season.
Becca reportedly arrived after the first Rose Ceremony, and prior to getting involved with Thomas, she received her first rose from The Bachelorette 17 bachelor Aaron.
But then Chris left Jessenia for Alana once the bachelorette arrived with a couple other women.
"It's all sorts of messed up," Carbone joked in a recent blog post.
And there was a love triangle between Kenny, Mari, and Demi, who also competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season!
"Ultimately we now know that Kenny chose Mari over Demi," Carbone revealed. "But I was told in the beginning he was going back and forth between them."
As ABC showed in the extended preview for the new season, there will definitely be tears shed and some tension thanks to Demi.
"These poor girls -- I'm going to steal all their men!" Demi boasts, as clips were also shown of her making out with Brendan from Tayshia's season of The Bachelorette and wanting to go to "the boom boom room" with Kenny.
Two romantic connections fizzle out before the overnight dates
Becca reportedly dated Katie's The Bachelorette villain Thomas in Paradise during most of her time in Paradise.
But Becca and Thomas broke up before the overnight Fantasy Suite dates and they both left single, according to Carbone.
And Clare and Tayshia's The Bachelorette bachelor, Noah, reportedly dated Matt's The Bachelor fan-favorite bachelorette Abigail during the season.
Unfortunately, Noah and Abigail also broke up before the overnight dates and left the show as single individuals.
Carbone claims Noah is the one who broke up with Abigail.
"I know a lot of you will ask, 'What about all the nicey nice they were playing on IG when she posted this past Saturday.' Your guess is as good as mine. All I know is that Noah broke up with her on the show," Carbone wrote.
"Maybe it was amicable. Maybe the IG stuff is an act. Maybe they plan on dating post show. I don't know. But he broke up with her on the show after a being a couple from the get go."
Carbone insisted, however, Noah and Abigail did not leave the show together or as an engaged couple.
One couple quit the show but choose to leave together as a couple
A solid couple chose to continue dating outside of the show rather than continuing to pursue their connection in Paradise: Brendan and Pieper.
Brendan was a frontrunner on Tayshia's season who quit The Bachelorette 16 during his Fantasy Suite date, and Pieper left Matt's The Bachelor season brokenhearted before hometown dates.