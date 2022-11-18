By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/18/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoiler Warning: This report spoils the rest of 's eighth season, including the finale and reunion special.]

's eighth season was filmed back in June

ADVERTISEMENT

Six solid couples had been established when the season began wrapping up

Aaron and Genevieve broke up and left Paradise alone, and so did Logan and Kate

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael and Danielle left the show dating, and so did Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin

Brandon and Serene got engaged, and so did Johnny and Victoria

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin broke up after returning home

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael and Danielle are still together

Brandon and Serene are still together and engaged

Sierra Jackson confronts Michael at the reunion and makes new allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Rapini asked Jill Chin for another chance at the reunion

Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze blame each other at the reunion

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria and Johnny reportedly broke up after she cheated on him!

Victoria is dating former The Bachelorette bachelor Greg Grippo now

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny and Victoria argue at the reunion

Greg appears on the reunion with Victoria!

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.