"I must be doing something wrong. Now that things are done with me and Alexe, I don't know where I go! We are back at Day 1 of Paradise for me. It's just a sh-tty place to be in," Jonathon lamented to the cameras.
And Jeremy Simon was shown feeling frustrated about having given his rose to Bailey Taylor Brown instead of Susie.
Jeremy even begged Susie to return to the show without Bailey knowing it!
"I kind of woke up this morning and I was like, 'Damn, I feel like I should've given Susie the rose.' I kind of felt like an idiot and like I wasted an opportunity because I really did have a 10 out of 10 date with you," Jeremy told Susie on the phone.
"Mhmm, honestly, I don't think I could come back or anything," Susie responded. "I think you should see things out, and, I don't know, I hope it could be good for you."
Based on a preview of what's to come, relationships will be put to the test and there will be a good amount of drama!
What other shocking developments will unfold on Bachelor in Paradise this summer? And which pair will engage in the franchise's first ever age-gap romance between a Golden and an alum from The Bachelorette?
