Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have revealed which romances crash and burn, who has yet to couple up, and which couples leave Costa Rica still dating or engaged on the Season 10 finale.

[Spoiler Warning: This report will spoil the rest of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season for you, including what happens on the finale].


Bachelor in Paradise is about to air its third episode of Season 10 on Monday, July 21 at 8PM ET/PT.

Bachelor in Paradise just welcomed the Goldens as well new arrivals Parisa Shifteh, Alli Ho Hinkes, and Susie Evans.

Alli Jo and Susie, however, was eliminated during the second Rose Ceremony of the season, and they were joined by Zoe McGrady.

"Men like [Brian Autz] will always take the easiest way -- the easiest girl, the easiest path forward. I think he's a f-cking loser," Zoe said in her final words.

Lexi Young was also denied a rose, which prompted her to angrily leave Paradise before the Rose Ceremony was even through.

Justin Glaze had decided to give his rose to Susie instead of Lexi. But in a surprise twist, Susie rejected Justin's rose and so she also went home.

At this point in Paradise, the strongest couples appear to be Kat Izzo and Dale Moss as well as Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards.

Alexe Godin was shown dumping Jonathon Johnson and sparking a connection with newcomer Andrew Spencer.

"I must be doing something wrong. Now that things are done with me and Alexe, I don't know where I go! We are back at Day 1 of Paradise for me. It's just a sh-tty place to be in," Jonathon lamented to the cameras.

And Jeremy Simon was shown feeling frustrated about having given his rose to Bailey Taylor Brown instead of Susie.

Jeremy even begged Susie to return to the show without Bailey knowing it!

"I kind of woke up this morning and I was like, 'Damn, I feel like I should've given Susie the rose.' I kind of felt like an idiot and like I wasted an opportunity because I really did have a 10 out of 10 date with you," Jeremy told Susie on the phone.

"Mhmm, honestly, I don't think I could come back or anything," Susie responded. "I think you should see things out, and, I don't know, I hope it could be good for you."

Based on a preview of what's to come, relationships will be put to the test and there will be a good amount of drama!

What other shocking developments will unfold on Bachelor in Paradise this summer? And which pair will engage in the franchise's first ever age-gap romance between a Golden and an alum from The Bachelorette?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to find out some shocking Paradise couples and big finale spoilers for Season 10!

