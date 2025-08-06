Disney/Bahareh Ritter

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/06/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers Warning: This report will spoil the rest of 's tenth season for you.]

spoilers have revealed what happens between Jeremy Simon and Bailey Taylor Brown, whether Kat Izzo and Dale Moss stay together, and who ends up engaged on the Season 10 finale.The latest episode ended with host Jesse Palmer explaining to the cast after the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season, "This week, we tested your relationships and connections, but it's no secret that some of you still have lingering interest in someone else other than your partner.""And very soon," he continued, "you'll be given the opportunity to explore those interests." Kim Buike pointed out how that sounded "ominous."And then Brian Autz -- who had accepted Parisa Shifteh 's rose -- said he was still having an issue with Jeremy."Jeremy has been telling a lie to Bailey this entire time," Brian vented to the cameras."He was going to send her home. She is going to find out all of this information on TV [and] be devastated about it. I'm friends with Jeremy, but Bailey needs to know."On the upcoming episode airing on Monday, August 11, the cast will participate in another relationship test to find out if their partner is truly the person they're most compatible with.A preview of what's to come shows Lea Cayanan threatening Jonathon Johnson by saying, "I will have you eliminated."And then Bailey asks Brian to be a good friend and tell her what he heard.Once Brian drops a bombshell on her, Bailey starts to cry and asks, "Why would he do this to me?!"Bailey adds, "I just feel really hurt right now. I just want to f-cking go home."Bailey proceeds to confront Jeremy, who then scolds Brian for wrongly inserting himself into another couple's relationship."Brian is trying to sabotage something to save himself. We need to send him home," Jeremy tells the cameras.The preview ends with Jesse revealing that the cast would be able to vote out one of their peers.So what happens next on 's tenth season and how does it end?

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.