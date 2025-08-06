The latest Bachelor in Paradise episode ended with host Jesse Palmer explaining to the cast after the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season, "This week, we tested your relationships and connections, but it's no secret that some of you still have lingering interest in someone else other than your partner."
"And very soon," he continued, "you'll be given the opportunity to explore those interests."
"Jeremy has been telling a lie to Bailey this entire time," Brian vented to the cameras.
"He was going to send her home. She is going to find out all of this information on TV [and] be devastated about it. I'm friends with Jeremy, but Bailey needs to know."
On the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise episode airing on Monday, August 11, the cast will participate in another relationship test to find out if their partner is truly the person they're most compatible with.