"You're the only person that I want here. You're the only person that I think about, and I want to press the green light with this. That's it," Blake shared with Jess after both individuals had kissed other people.
John Henry Spurlock just chose Kat Izzo over Olivia Lewis. While John Henry's pals believe this was a poor risky choice given Kat's "homie hopping" history in Paradise, John Henry said he saw a new side of the bachelorette and could really picture a life with her outside of the show.
Olivia thought John Henry's decision was going to send her packing, but then Brayden Bowers offered his rose to Olivia at the third Rose Ceremony of the season.
Brayden had planned to give his rose to Becca Serrano, but she up and quit Paradise very suddenly and unexpectedly.
"Becca and Brayden had such a good date, so I just feel really bad for Brayden," Jess told theBachelor in Paradise cameras.
"I feel like he's been through it a lot here, but at the same time, you had a good thing with Rachel and it's unfortunate that you were very quick to jump ship."
And Brayden lamented to the cameras of Rachel, "I kind of shot myself in the foot because I gave up on a connection that had a lot of substance."
Olivia was losing hope in Paradise, but then Michael Barbour arrived with his shirt wide open. Olivia was immediately smitten with the bachelor and thought he was hot.
Well for starters, Bachelor in Paradise viewers will see former The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston -- who is also co-starring on The CW's FBoy Island -- make a brief appearance in Paradise.
"So I went in with this like mentality of like, 'I'm about to be so welcomed.' When I walked down, obviously the first person I look for is Blake, and he's looking at me like he saw a ghost," Katie said on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" of her The Bachelorette 17 winner and ex-fiance.
Katie added, "It feels like five minutes of nobody saying anything, no one's getting up. Like, I feel so uncomfortable."
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer also recently teased to Entertainment Tonight how "something really special and unique" happens this season.
Jesse may have been teasing a couple getting married on Bachelor in Paradise, as one of the show's first trailers appeared to show Jesse officiating a wedding in Mexico.
Over the past several months, Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has reported numerous spoilers for Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise -- including that Season 7 couple Mari Pepin-Solis and Kenny Braasch are the ones who are shown getting married in the trailer's footage.
Carbone reported at the time that Eliza and Aaron B. remained a couple in Paradise and that Kat and John Henry did pair up and become a couple on Bachelor in Paradise.
The spoiler blogger heard earlier this summer that both pairs are currently still together and dating.
As far as the alleged evidence goes, a couple of days before Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming on Season 9, a patron had sent Carbone a photo of what appeared to be a whiteboard used by the show's production team.
Carbone tweeted in July that the patron was "walking by an office at the Vidanta Resort" in Mexico and spotted the whiteboard, snapping a photo.
The whiteboard read, "Girls Schedules," and Kat and Eliza's names -- as well as their "pick up" times -- were visibly written on it.
And according to Carbone, John Henry and Aaron B.'s names were also listed on the whiteboard.
Carbone said he ultimately received "confirmation" that Kat was with John Henry and that Eliza was with Aaron B. after Bachelor in Paradise taped.
Carbone proceeded to tweet, "(SPOILER): Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I'm pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming."
Carbone also posted a video of Kat and John Henry sitting at a table together -- with a male friend -- outside at Rudee's restaurant in Virginia Beach on July 8.
"Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple," Carbone claimed.
Carbone said in July that he was "99 percent sure" Kat and John Henry are engaged, even though he was unable to provide any additional support for the claim.
And then Carbone unveiled his spoilers about Eliza and Aaron B.'s current relationship status.
In a separate video, Eliza and Aaron B. are caught sitting across from each other in a hotel lobby.
"(SPOILER): This was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me. This is Eliza and Aaron B.," Carbone wrote on Twitter.
"I don't know if they're engaged, and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly they ended the show together."
Carbone wasn't sure about Eliza and Aaron B.'s current status, however, given Aaron B. was spotted not long beforehand in San Diego and Eliza moved back to Germany after the show.
"So in terms of the status of their relationship now? Not sure," Carbone wrote in a blog posting that followed his tweets.
"They clearly left the show together as a couple based on that video. But it would seem weird to head back to Germany if you left Paradise engaged. But we've seen crazier things, so hopefully I'll get more clarity on that going forward."
In a subsequent posting, Carbone stated he had since confirmed Kat and John Henry as well as Eliza and Aaron B. had each ended Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise engaged.
Many Bachelor in Paradise viewers are also probably wondering what happened to Rachel and Blake in Paradise.
In July, Carbone reported Rachel and Blake each self-eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise and returned home single.
According to Carbone's July report, Rachel -- who was also shown kissing her Week 2 The Bachelorette eliminee, Jordan Vandergriff, in a season preview trailer that aired on ABC in September -- had gotten involved with Tanner during her time on Bachelor in Paradise.
As viewers just saw on the show, Tanner gave Rachel his rose at the third Rose Ceremony of the season.
But according to Carbone's July 18 blog post, he wrote of Rachel, "Ultimately, [she] self-eliminated. She wasn't eliminated at a Rose Ceremony."
However on November 2, Carbone had shared some additional spoiler information that claimed Rachel was paired with Brayden -- not Tanner -- when she self-eliminated.
"Becca Serrano, a Night 1 elimination on Zach's season, arrives with a date card and goes on a date with Brayden and he ultimately chooses her," he wrote in an Instagram posting.
"This is what causes Rachel to self-eliminate. However, Becca has a freak out before the Rose Ceremony and [also] self eliminates, so I'm not sure what Brayden ends up doing with his rose."
But as Bachelor in Paradise viewers saw when the show's November 9 episode aired on ABC, at least some portion of Carbone's spoiler information about Rachel has turned out to be incorrect as Rachel did not self-eliminate before Becca decided to quit Paradise and go home.
And while Carbone subsequently discussed Bachelor in Paradise's November 9 broadcast on both his November 10 and November 13 daily podcasts, he did not address or clarify the details of his incorrect Rachel spoiler information, leaving it unclear when Rachel allegedly quits the show.
"But same as Rachel, at some point, [he] self-eliminated," Carbone wrote in his July 18 spoilers. "He wasn't eliminated at a Rose Ceremony."
Carbone also reported on what happened with Aven and Kylee.
"I haven't heard anything about them [in a while]," Carbone wrote in his July 18 blog post. "They were definitely partying in the same group together on a boat in San Diego post-filming, but that's all I've seen or heard since filming ended."
In his new November 2 Instagram posting, Carbone confirmed Aven and Kylee did not leave Paradise engaged but have continued dating.
"[They] are together post-show as they have been together numerous times post-filming if you follow either of them on social media," he wrote, noting Aven and Kylee have repeatedly made separate social-media postings showing them visiting the same locations on the same dates.
In addition, Carbone also shared spoilers revealing that Tyler and Mercedes remained a couple until the conclusion of the Bachelor in Paradise season but did not leave Paradise together.
"Tyler breaks up with Mercedes in the end," he wrote.
"Last year, I sort of went in with maybe some personal preconceived notions of what might happen and who might end up being together, and everything got turned on its head completely," Jesse admitted to ET in September.
"And that's probably going to happen again, this season, as well. I think we have an amazing cast."
Bachelor in Paradise's Season 9 finale will air on ABC on Thursday, December 7 at 8PM ET/PT with a special three-hour broadcast.