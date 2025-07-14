Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal which couples last until the end or break up in Costa Rica as well as details about an age-gap makeout session and who gets engaged during the Season 10 finale.

[Spoiler Warning: This will spoil Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season for you, including what happens on the finale airing later this summer].


Bachelor in Paradise is about to air its second episode of Season 10 on Monday, July 14 at 8PM ET/PT.

Bachelor in Paradise's second episode will be another jam-packed three-hour event on ABC.

After the first week of Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer announced to the cast, "If you think you know how Paradise works, get ready because everything is about to change."

Based on a preview of what's to come, there will be two new arrivals and "relationships will be tested," according to Jesse.

There will apparently be a kissing contest, and Kat Izzo calls the situation "Hunger Games -- Paradise edition."

A bunch of The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alums then show up at the resort simultaneously to mix things up.

"They came to party!" Spencer Conley teases in the promo.

New singles being thrown into the mix may complicate connections that were made during the first week of Paradise.

At the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Lexi Young gave her rose to Justin Glaze, Zoe McGrady gave her rose to Brian Autz, Kat gave her rose to Dale Moss, Jess Edwards gave her rose to Spencer, Bailey Taylor Brown gave her rose to Jeremy Simon, and Alexe Godin pinned her rose on Jonathon Johnson.

The Rose Ceremony ended with Ricky Marinez, Sam McKinney, Hakeem Moulton and Kyle Howard going home.

Heading into the next episode, Kat and Dale already appear smitten with each other, and Jess and Spencer might just be the strongest couple in Paradise thus far.

But Lexi is wavering on whether she should pursue Justin with all her heart.

Justin recently had a breakup with Susie Evans, who is scheduled to arrive in Paradise at some point this season.

"I want to make sure that he's healed from that, because I notoriously date guys that just got out of relationships and there are still feelings there. That makes me a little uneasy," Lexi admitted in a confessional.

And while Jeremy said he really likes Bailey, he admitted at the end of Episode 1 how he wanted to keep his options open and be able to date around.

Alexe also expects more effort from Jonathon going forward after she decided to dump Ricky in his favor.

So which couples make it all the way to the end and leave the show still dating? Which couple or couples get engaged?

And what other shocking twists and turns are going to unfold on Bachelor in Paradise this summer?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to find out some shocking Bachelor in Paradise couples and end-of-season spoilers!

