ABC just aired a preview of Bachelor in Paradise's next episode, and it appears the bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in "a chemistry test" that's all about animal attraction, which then turns into a huge "birds of Paradise" party.
Dale Moss tells the cameras he's "open" to going on dates, even though Kat Izzo doesn't want him to.
In order to mix things up, a young and pretty blonde, according to Jill Chin, steps on the beach.
"Somebody new is here, and I can't lie -- we kind of hit it off in a deep way," Dale admits in a confessional.
Kat, meanwhile, vents, "Am I in the twilight zone? Is this a game to him? Is this a f-cking game?"
Just as Kat is spiraling and questioning her connection with Dale, Jonathon Johnson apparently tries to come to her rescue and steal her away, which results in a confrontation between Dale and Jonathon.
"I'm going home," Kat laments, excusing herself from the tense moment.
The preview also shows Brian warning Bailey Taylor Brown, "He had said, 'If [Susie Evans] came back here, I would propose to her on the spot,'" seemingly referring to Jeremy Simon.
Bailey then cries in a confessional, "I just want to go home."
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer explains, "Moving forward, there will be no new arrivals here in Paradise. All of your exercises are going to be relationship tests. Welcome to Secret Rendezvous."
