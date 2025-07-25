Disney/Bahareh Ritter

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/25/2025



Spoilers Warning: This report spoils the rest of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, including what happens on the finale.

spoilers have revealed the identities of the new arrivals, which couples make it to the end, and who gets engaged on the Season 10 finale.ABC just aired a preview of 's next episode, and it appears the bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in "a chemistry test" that's all about animal attraction, which then turns into a huge "birds of Paradise" party. Dale Moss tells the cameras he's "open" to going on dates, even though Kat Izzo doesn't want him to.And Parisa Shifteh accuses Brian Autz of snapping at her when she was trying to be "cute" with him.In order to mix things up, a young and pretty blonde, according to Jill Chin , steps on the beach."Somebody new is here, and I can't lie -- we kind of hit it off in a deep way," Dale admits in a confessional.Kat, meanwhile, vents, "Am I in the twilight zone? Is this a game to him? Is this a f-cking game?"Just as Kat is spiraling and questioning her connection with Dale, Jonathon Johnson apparently tries to come to her rescue and steal her away, which results in a confrontation between Dale and Jonathon."I'm going home," Kat laments, excusing herself from the tense moment.The preview also shows Brian warning Bailey Taylor Brown, "He had said, 'If [ Susie Evans ] came back here, I would propose to her on the spot,'" seemingly referring to Jeremy Simon Bailey then cries in a confessional, "I just want to go home."But everything in is about to change.host Jesse Palmer explains, "Moving forward, there will be no new arrivals here in Paradise. All of your exercises are going to be relationship tests. Welcome to Secret Rendezvous."Jesse adds, "Sometimes there will be winners and sometimes there will be losers that won't have any roses to hand out."In the end, "the strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity," according to the host.Jesse subsequently revealed that there's a possibility the surviving couples will leave Paradise with $500,000."It's like Bachelor Pad taken to a whole new level," Jesse teases.Will this twist corrupt some of the couples in Paradise or bring them closer together? And what's going to unfold on the big finale?

