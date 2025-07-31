"This environment is so abnormal for me because I'm usually super locked in on only one person that gets all of my attention," Dale told Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams at the end of the July 28 episode.
"I feel really confident with where Kat and I are at, but also, some of the qualities and things that are really important to me in a partner, some of the other people have. [Allyshia Gupta] came in and she's very, very cool and beautiful. We connected without even trying."
And although Allyshia had a date with Sean McLaughlin, she admitted she was more interested in Dale.
"I do feel like him and I catch each other's eye. It's hard not to interpret it as flirty... I don't know if it's a 'want what you can't have' [situation], but it's making me want to pursue him even more," Allyshia told the cameras.
Allyshia added, "I think with Dale, there is more to it. He wants me to go over and talk [to him] or he wants me to bring him into the conversation. I am a very confident woman, and I'll go after what I want. All is fair in love and war, honey!"
In a preview of next week's episode, Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer tells the cast that everything is going to change.
"And this is when it does. This year, we are raising the stakes. The strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity: the possibility of leaving Paradise with half a million dollars," Jesse announces in the clip.
Allyshia notes how this "changes the game completely."
"With money involved, it could corrupt some of the relationships," Allyshia notes. "I'm excited to see the phony ones that start ripping apart at the seams."