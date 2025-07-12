'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoilers: What happens? Who leaves dating or engaged? (SPOILERS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/12/2025
Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have revealed what happens the rest of the Bachelor in Paradise season -- including a shocking age-gap makeout session, drama, which couples left Costa Rica together, and who got engaged.
[Spoiler Warning: This report will spoil the rest of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season for you, including what will unfold on the Season 10 finale].
Meanwhile, Kat Izzo was pleasantly surprised by Dale Moss' entrance, and the pair went on a date together.
Dale seemed taken by Kat's beauty as they sailed on a yacht, and Kat quipped about how she was dating "a real man."
Justin Glaze, for his part, set his eyes on Lexi Young, and he decided to put all of his eggs into one basket, even if it meant getting dumped and leaving Paradise alone.
But Lexi was afraid Justin wasn't quite over his ex, Susie Evans, yet.
"I want to make sure that he's healed from that, because I notoriously date guys that just got out of relationships and there are still feelings there. That makes me a little uneasy," Lexi admitted in a confessional.
And Zoe McGrady sparked a surprising romance with Brian Autz, who boasted about his hard abs and "perfect skin."
At the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Lexi gave her rose to Justin, Zoe gave her rose to Brian, Kat gave her rose to Dale, Jess gave her rose to Spencer, Bailey Taylor Brown gave her rose to Jeremy Simon, and Alexe pinned her rose on Jonathon.
