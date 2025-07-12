Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have revealed what happens the rest of the Bachelor in Paradise season -- including a shocking age-gap makeout session, drama, which couples left Costa Rica together, and who got engaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Spoiler Warning: This report will spoil the rest of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season for you, including what will unfold on the Season 10 finale].

Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season just kicked off with a bang on July 7.

Not only were connections made within the first two days of Paradise, but there were already love triangles.

Since the women had the power and could hand out roses, Alexe Godin found herself torn between Ricky Marinez and Jonathon Johnson.

Once the outgoing Alexe let Jonathon know that he wasn't putting enough effort into their romance, he apologized and promised to step up his game, which ultimately saved his spot in Paradise.

Jess Edwards, who hit it off with Spencer Conley right away, accepted a date with Sam McKinney. Jess therefore had to make a decision between the two suitors, and she picked Spencer.

Meanwhile, Kat Izzo was pleasantly surprised by Dale Moss' entrance, and the pair went on a date together.

Dale seemed taken by Kat's beauty as they sailed on a yacht, and Kat quipped about how she was dating "a real man."

Justin Glaze, for his part, set his eyes on Lexi Young, and he decided to put all of his eggs into one basket, even if it meant getting dumped and leaving Paradise alone.

But Lexi was afraid Justin wasn't quite over his ex, Susie Evans, yet.

"I want to make sure that he's healed from that, because I notoriously date guys that just got out of relationships and there are still feelings there. That makes me a little uneasy," Lexi admitted in a confessional.

And Zoe McGrady sparked a surprising romance with Brian Autz, who boasted about his hard abs and "perfect skin."

At the first Rose Ceremony of the season, Lexi gave her rose to Justin, Zoe gave her rose to Brian, Kat gave her rose to Dale, Jess gave her rose to Spencer, Bailey Taylor Brown gave her rose to Jeremy Simon, and Alexe pinned her rose on Jonathon.

The Rose Ceremony ended with Ricky, Sam, Hakeem Moulton and Kyle Howard going home.

So which couples make it all the way to the end and leave the show still dating? Which couple or couples get engaged?

And what other shocking twists and turns are going to unfold on Bachelor in Paradise this summer?

Click the BEGIN GALLERY link below to find out some shocking Paradise couples and big finale spoilers for Season 10!

BEGIN GALLERY >>

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10 NEWS