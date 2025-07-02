Disney/Bahareh Ritter

By Steven Rogers, 07/02/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

spoilers have surfaced revealing surprise arrivals, Rose Ceremony eliminations, successful couples, and who got engaged on the show's tenth season!'s tenth season already filmed and is set to premiere on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Bartender Wells Adams recently warned fans that they need to brace themselves for what's coming on the show this summer."Obviously there are going to be a lot of changes. Things are going to be different -- new faces and all that stuff," Wells teased during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast."But I know what happens, obviously, and there are a lot of twists and turns."Wells also acknowledged how there will be "some crazy Rose Ceremonies" on the ABC reality dating series."Just, like, buckle in Bachelor Nation because it's going to be a wild ride!" Wells teased.And according to host Jesse Palmer, things will heat up quickly in Paradise when the show returns.Reality TV World has reported all the currently-known spoilers for Season 10, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Steven Rogers is a senior entertainment reporter for Reality TV World and been covering the reality TV genre for two decades.