07/07/2025



[ Spoiler Warning: This report will spoil 's tenth season for you, including what happens on the finale].

spoilers have revealed which singles paired up, who got eliminated along the way, details about a format change, and who got engaged in Costa Rica on the show's tenth season!'s tenth-season premiere is only hours away, and former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown , who will have a special role on the show, has teased how it's going to be a shocking event.is set to premiere with a two-hour episode on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.Viewers should brace themselves for drama, tears and love on this summer.Not only will Dale Moss return to The Bachelor franchise for another shot at love, but fans will also be reacquainted with Kat Izzo , among a group of other returnees and Paradise first timers.According to bartender Wells Adams , the cast is absolutely beautiful and the energy on the beach amps up once The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alums arrive.Will there be a romance between a Golden alum and a cast member from the younger generation? These spoilers will reveal the answer to that burning question.And viewers are also going to notice "a lot of changes" on Season 10."Things are going to be different -- new faces and all that stuff," Wells teased during a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast."But I know what happens, obviously, and there are a lot of twists and turns."Wells also acknowledged how there will be "some crazy Rose Ceremonies" on the ABC reality dating series this summer."Just, like, buckle in Bachelor Nation because it's going to be a wild ride!" Wells teased.And host Jesse Palmer recently teased that things will heat up quickly on the show.Reality TV World has reported all the currently-known spoilers for Season 10, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

