[Bachelor in Paradise Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that will spoil Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise and reveal which couples ended the season still together or engaged, and who left Paradise alone.]
Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season is heading into its next episode on Thursday, November 2 at 9PM ET/PT on ABC.
Last week's Bachelor in Paradise episode was pretty eventful, with several new couples formalizing their status at the season's second Rose Ceremony in which the bachelorettes presented roses to their chosen bachelors.
In addition a new last-minute arrival, Bachelor in Paradise Canada alum Samantha "Sam" Picco, showed up on the beach and gave her rose to Peter Cappio, saving him from elimination.
Then the following day another new bachelorette, Davia Bunch, arrived in Paradise and shook up the beach when she asked Tanner out on a date, earning the ire of Kat -- who couldn't believe Davia would do such a horrible thing on Kat's birthday!
Plus Jess and Blake's relationship appeared to hit the skids when Blake attempted to discuss their future with Jess, leaving the couple's status uncertain.
"So I went in with this like mentality of like, 'I'm about to be so welcomed.' When I walked down, obviously the first person I look for is Blake, and he's looking at me like he saw a ghost," Katie said on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" of her The Bachelorette 17 winner and ex-fiance.
Katie added, "It feels like five minutes of nobody saying anything, no one's getting up. Like, I feel so uncomfortable."
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
And based on a preview clip released by ABC, Charity's visit to the beach was also similarly upsetting for Aaron B., who attended Charity's Final 3 Rose Ceremony but was sent home (for a second time) when she presented roses to Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko instead.
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer also recently teased to Entertainment Tonight how "something really special and unique" happens this season.
Jesse may have been teasing a couple getting married on Bachelor in Paradise, as one of the show's first trailers appeared to show Jesse officiating a wedding in Mexico.
Carbone believes Eliza and Aaron B. remained a couple in Paradise and that Kat and John Henry pair up and also became an item on Bachelor in Paradise.
The spoiler blogger heard earlier this summer that both pairs are currently still together and dating.
ADVERTISEMENT
As far as the alleged evidence goes, a couple of days before Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming on Season 9, a patron had sent Carbone a photo of what appeared to be a whiteboard used by the show's production team.
Carbone tweeted in July that the patron was "walking by an office at the Vidanta Resort" in Mexico and spotted the whiteboard, snapping a photo.
The whiteboard read, "Girls Schedules," and Kat and Eliza's names -- as well as their "pick up" times -- were visibly written on it.
And according to Carbone, John Henry and Aaron B.'s names were also listed on the whiteboard.
Carbone said he ultimately received "confirmation" that Kat was with John Henry and that Eliza was with Aaron B. after Bachelor in Paradise.
Carbone proceeded to tweet, "(SPOILER): Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I'm pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming."
Carbone also posted a video of Kat and John Henry sitting at a table together -- with a male friend -- outside at Rudee's restaurant in Virginia Beach on July 8.
"Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple," Carbone claimed.
Carbone said in July that he was "99 percent sure" Kat and John Henry are engaged, even though he was unable to provide any additional support for the claim.
And then Carbone unveiled his spoilers about Eliza and Aaron B.'s current relationship status.
In a separate video, Eliza and Aaron B. are caught sitting across from each other in a hotel lobby.
"(SPOILER): This was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby & posted on an IG story that was sent to me. This is Eliza and Aaron B.," Carbone wrote on Twitter.
"I don't know if they're engaged, and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly they ended the show together."
Eliza and Aaron B.'s current status, however, remains somewhat up in the air since Aaron B. has recently been spotted in San Diego and Eliza headed back to a whole different country post-show, Germany.
"So in terms of the status of their relationship now? Not sure," Carbone wrote in a blog posting that followed his tweets.
"They clearly left the show together as a couple based on that video. But it would seem weird to head back to Germany if you left Paradise engaged. But we've seen crazier things, so hopefully I'll get more clarity on that going forward."
In a subsequent posting, Carbone stated he had since confirmed Kat and John Henry as well as Eliza and Aaron B. had each ended Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise engaged.
Going back to their original shows, Charity ousted John Henry on her The Bachelorette season, but Aaron B. wasn't eliminated until Fiji on Charity's season.
Many Bachelor in Paradise viewers are also probably wondering what happened to Rachel and Blake in Paradise.
According to Carbone, they each self-eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise at some point and returned home single.
In July, he reported that Rachel -- who was shown kissing her Week 2 The Bachelorette eliminee, Jordan Vandergriff, in the Bachelor in Paradise trailer -- also got involved with Tanner at some point.
"But ultimately, [she] self-eliminated. She wasn't eliminated at a Rose Ceremony," Carbone claimed in a July 18 blog post.
However on November 2, Carbone shared some additional spoiler information that suggested Rachel's involvement with Tanner was just a brief dalliance and she was still paired with Brayden when she self-eliminated.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Becca Serrano, a Night 1 elimination on Zach's season, arrives with a date card and goes on a date with Brayden and he ultimately chooses her," he wrote in an Instagram posting.
"This is what causes Rachel to self-eliminate. However, Becca has a freak out before the Rose Ceremony and [also] self eliminates, so I'm not sure what Brayden ends up doing with his rose."
And Blake reportedly continued to date Jess from Zach's The Bachelor season in Mexico.
"But same as Rachel, at some point, [he] self-eliminated," Carbone wrote in his spoilers. "He wasn't eliminated at a Rose Ceremony."
Rachel co-starred on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season after failing to win Clayton's heart on The Bachelor, and Blake won Katie's heart on The Bachelorette but they split a couple of months after their engagement aired.
Carbone also reported the latest on Aven from Rachel and Gabby Windey's The Bachelorette season and Kylee from Zach's season.
"I haven't heard anything about them [in a while]," Carbone revealed. "They were definitely partying in the same group together on a boat in San Diego post-filming, but that's all I've seen or heard since filming ended."
In his new November 2 posting, Carbone confirmed Aven and Kylee did not leave Paradise engaged but have continued dating.
"[They] are together post-show as they have been together numerous times post-filming if you follow either of them on social media," he wrote, noting Aven and Kylee have repeatedly made separate social-media postings showing them visiting the same locations on the same dates.
In addition, Carbone also shared spoilers revealing that Tyler and Mercedes remained a couple until the conclusion of the Bachelor in Paradise season but did not leave Paradise together.
"Tyler breaks up with Mercedes in the end," he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
Just like in Bachelor in Paradise seasons past, many more bachelors and bachelorettes will arrive throughout the season.
According to Carbone, Nate Mitchell will join the cast at some point.
"Last year, I sort of went in with maybe some personal preconceived notions of what might happen and who might end up being together, and everything got turned on its head completely," Jesse admitted to ET in September.
"And that's probably going to happen again, this season, as well. I think we have an amazing cast."