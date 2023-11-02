ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 11/02/2023



ADVERTISEMENT

[ Spoilers Warning: This report contains spoilers that will spoil Season 9 of and reveal which couples ended the season still together or engaged, and who left Paradise alone.]

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.