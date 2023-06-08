During Carbone's June 6 podcast episode, he revealed that The Bachelorette's Season 19 star Rachel Recchia and The Bachelorette's Season 17 winner Blake Moynes will both be looking for love on the beach in Mexico this year.
Carbone also revealed The Bachelor Season 27 alums Jess Girod, Kat Izzo, Mercedes Northup, and Cat Carter -- who previously referred to herself as Cat Wong -- will be on Paradise this season, either as members of the original cast or additions later on.
Blake and Katie got engaged at the end of her season, and they announced their breakup in October 2021. They split just two months after their The Bachelorette finale aired in August 2021.
On The Bachelor 27, Jess Girod and Zach had a mutual breakup over a "disconnect" in which Jess was frustrated about not having received a one-on-one date and Zach criticized her for focusing on the wrong things.
Jess proudly told Zach that she wasn't going to fight for him because she deserved and needed a man -- after painful failed relationships in her past -- to fight for her.
"Is it the craziest thing to want to go on a date with somebody I could potentially marry? Like, it's the craziest thing that I'm upset that I'm the last one [without a solo date]?" Jess lamented in her final words.
On that same season, Zach oustedKat Izzo during the Rose Ceremony in Budapest, Hungary preceding hometown dates.
Kat demanded to know why Zach was sending her home, and Zach explained while they had "the best and strongest connection" for a while, their dynamic changed in a week and he no longer felt confident in their future together.
Kat admitted that her departure was particularly difficult because she had believed Zach was supposed to be her husband and she couldn't believe he was giving up on her.
Nate Mitchell emerged as a fan-favorite on Gabby and Rachel's The Bachelorette season, but he was also subjected to scrutiny on social media when one of his former girlfriends claimed Nate had two-timed her and kept his daughter a secret during their entire year-and-a-half relationship.
But Nate apologized for his past mistakes on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All and Gabby publicly defended his honor, and so many fans continued rooting for the electrical engineer from Chicago to become the The Bachelor star for Season 27.
But Nate said on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast last year that it just wasn't the right timing to be the Bachelor and he didn't think the job was for him.
And Tyler Norris was eliminated by Rachel on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season before hometown dates.