Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 finale spoilers have emerged -- including spoilers that reveal which couples got engaged, and who left Mexico in a relationship or single.

ADVERTISEMENT
[Bachelor in Paradise Spoilers Warning: Some of Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 finale bachelors will be competing on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's The Bachelorette season, which has yet to premiere on ABC].

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Production on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season is a wrap, and Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone has reported the couples who ended up together or split up and went their separate ways.

Carbone tweeted on Wednesday, July 6, "(SPOILERS) Here are your BIP final couple results. Finally got these last night."

The established couples at the end of the season included Aaron Clancy from Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season and Genevieve Parisi from Clayton Echard's The Bachelor season, Michael Allio from Katie's season and Danielle Maltby from Nick Viall's season, and Brandon Jones from Michelle Young's season and Serene Russell from Clayton's season.

The rest of the strong Paradise couples were Logan Palmer from Gabby and Rachel's The Bachelorette season and Kate Gallivan from Clayton's The Bachelor season, Tyler Norris from Gabby and Rachel's season and Brittany Galvin from Matt James' season, and Johnny DePhillipo from Rachel and Gabby's season and Victoria Fuller from Peter Weber's season.

According to Carbone, Aaron and Genevieve broke up before filming commenced, as did Logan and Katie.

However, Michael and Danielle reportedly left Paradise as a couple, and Tyler and Brittany also decided to keep dating in the real world after leaving the Mexico resort together.

And finally, Carbone reported Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season will conclude with two engagements!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Johnny popped the question to Victoria and the couple got engaged.

And Brandon also proposed marriage to Serene, who left the show with a diamond on her finger as well.

The final couples will have to keep their relationships a secret for over four months considering Bachelor in Paradise doesn't premiere until Tuesday, September 27 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Beginning on Monday, October 3, Bachelor in Paradise will air twice weekly this Fall on Monday and Tuesday nights from 8-10PM ET/PT.

While the cast has yet to be officially announced by ABC, Carbone has disclosed the identities of most of the bachelors and bachelorettes who showed up at the Mexican resort this summer, and he reported that the season will feature a total of 43 cast members.

(Bachelor in Paradise's format features an ever-changing cast with people coming and going over the course of the season as Rose Ceremonies occur.)

Carbone initially covered Bachelor in Paradise's first couple of Rose Ceremonies in a June 17 blog post, and then on June 28, he revealed the results of the third Rose Ceremony and how a new twist changed many of the relationship dynamics.

Bachelor in Paradise will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, who took to Instagram on June 9 and posted a photo of himself posing next to an "open" sign on a beach decorated with blankets, vases and lights.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"With the power vested in me, I now officially declare Paradise OPEN!!!" Jesse captioned the image, announcing that Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season had begun production.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jesse, an ESPN sports analyst who starred on The Bachelor's fifth season back in 2004, is continuing his role as host of the franchise after hosting The Bachelor 26, which just wrapped on TV in March, and The Bachelorette 19.

Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season will continue to feature Wells Adams in his bartending role, and ABC entertainment president Craig Erwich hinted in May that the new season will star a captivating group of alums.

"When I think of some of the people they have in mind to come back for Bachelor in Paradise, I think it's going to continue to be a very watched and very discussed block of programming on Mondays and Tuesdays," Craig told Deadline.

ABC renewed Bachelor in Paradise for an eighth season back in April. The new season is expected to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests, and some unlikely relationships, per usual.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8 NEWS