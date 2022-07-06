The rest of the strong Paradise couples were Logan Palmer from Gabby and Rachel's The Bachelorette season and Kate Gallivan from Clayton's The Bachelor season, Tyler Norris from Gabby and Rachel's season and Brittany Galvin from Matt James' season, and Johnny DePhillipo from Rachel and Gabby's season and Victoria Fuller from Peter Weber's season.
According to Carbone, Aaron and Genevieve broke up before filming commenced, as did Logan and Katie.
However, Michael and Danielle reportedly left Paradise as a couple, and Tyler and Brittany also decided to keep dating in the real world after leaving the Mexico resort together.
And finally, Carbone reported Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season will conclude with two engagements!
The final couples will have to keep their relationships a secret for over four months consideringBachelor in Paradise doesn't premiere until Tuesday, September 27 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
Beginning on Monday, October 3, Bachelor in Paradise will air twice weekly this Fall on Monday and Tuesday nights from 8-10PM ET/PT.
While the cast has yet to be officially announced by ABC, Carbone has disclosed the identities of most of the bachelors and bachelorettes who showed up at the Mexican resort this summer, and he reported that the season will feature a total of 43 cast members.
(Bachelor in Paradise's format features an ever-changing cast with people coming and going over the course of the season as Rose Ceremonies occur.)
"With the power vested in me, I now officially declare Paradise OPEN!!!" Jesse captioned the image, announcing that Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season had begun production.
Jesse, an ESPN sports analyst who starred on The Bachelor's fifth season back in 2004, is continuing his role as host of the franchise after hosting The Bachelor 26, which just wrapped on TV in March, and The Bachelorette 19.
Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season will continue to feature Wells Adams in his bartending role, and ABC entertainment president Craig Erwich hinted in May that the new season will star a captivating group of alums.
"When I think of some of the people they have in mind to come back for Bachelor in Paradise, I think it's going to continue to be a very watched and very discussed block of programming on Mondays and Tuesdays," Craig told Deadline.
ABC renewed Bachelor in Paradise for an eighth season back in April. The new season is expected to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests, and some unlikely relationships, per usual.