ABC is giving a glimpse of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The network shared a trailer for the season Monday following The Bachelorette Season 17 finale, which ended with Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes getting engaged.

The Season 7 preview shows a new group of Bachelor and Bachelorette alums look for love while staying together in Mexico.

Bachelorette Season 14 star Becca Kufrin is seen on a date with Thomas Jacobs, a contestant from Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

"I can't stop smiling," Kufrin says.

Meanwhile, Joe Amabile is seen getting close to Serena Pitt before his ex-girlfriend Kendall Long arrives.

The season also features Tia Booth, Demi Burnett, Brendan Morais, Karl Smith, Kelsey Weier, Kenny Braasch, Mai Pepin-Solis, Serena Chew and other Bachelor Nation stars.

ABC confirmed Kufrin's casting on Instagram.

Season 7 will be hosted by David Spade , Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess following longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison's exit. Harrison left the franchise in June after previously stepping away for "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism."

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host The Bachelorette Season 18.