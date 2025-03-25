During The Bachelor's Season 29 finale episode that aired Monday night on ABC, Jesse kept teasing a big Bachelor in Paradise announcement, but fans had to wait until the very end of the three-hour broadcast to find out what's in store.
After Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa went public with their engagement, Zoe -- Grant's third-place finisher on The Bachelor -- joined Jesse on the stage.
"As you know, Bachelor in Paradise is coming back this summer. And, like all of you, I am just counting down the seconds to get back on that beach. And here's the thing: I know you obviously went through a lot this season, and I really do believe that you deserve another chance at love," Jesse told Zoe.
"I also think you deserve to have some fun this summer, too," the host noted with a laugh. "So, Zoe, I would like to officially ask you to come to Paradise this summer. Would you do it?"
"I would love to! That's a yes!" Zoe replied.
In terms of what she'll be looking for in a man on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season, Zoe quipped, "Well, hopefully not waiting for a one-on-one before he's meeting the family."
On a more serious note, Zoe shared, "But I just really want a man who sees my value from the jump. I think I have a lot to offer and a lot of love to give. I think being on this sort of journey, I constantly had to prove myself, and I know the right person will see [my worth immediately]."
Zoe added, "[I] want to be such a great partner to my person, and I have a free ring finger! I am ready for love and I am ready for my person."
Jesse proceeded to announce the Paradise twist by welcoming two more familiar faces on the stage.
"I'm thinking maybe my next two guests could help explain that a little bit more. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome your first-ever GoldenBachelor in Paradise cast members!" Jesse shouted.