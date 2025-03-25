Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer has announced Zoe McGrady as an official Season 10 cast member as well as a history-making twist!

During The Bachelor's Season 29 finale episode that aired Monday night on ABC, Jesse kept teasing a big Bachelor in Paradise announcement, but fans had to wait until the very end of the three-hour broadcast to find out what's in store.

After Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa went public with their engagement, Zoe -- Grant's third-place finisher on The Bachelor -- joined Jesse on the stage.

"As you know, Bachelor in Paradise is coming back this summer. And, like all of you, I am just counting down the seconds to get back on that beach. And here's the thing: I know you obviously went through a lot this season, and I really do believe that you deserve another chance at love," Jesse told Zoe.

"I also think you deserve to have some fun this summer, too," the host noted with a laugh. "So, Zoe, I would like to officially ask you to come to Paradise this summer. Would you do it?"

"I would love to! That's a yes!" Zoe replied.

In terms of what she'll be looking for in a man on Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming tenth season, Zoe quipped, "Well, hopefully not waiting for a one-on-one before he's meeting the family."

On a more serious note, Zoe shared, "But I just really want a man who sees my value from the jump. I think I have a lot to offer and a lot of love to give. I think being on this sort of journey, I constantly had to prove myself, and I know the right person will see [my worth immediately]."
 
Zoe added, "[I] want to be such a great partner to my person, and I have a free ring finger! I am ready for love and I am ready for my person."
 
Jesse proceeded to announce the Paradise twist by welcoming two more familiar faces on the stage.

"I'm thinking maybe my next two guests could help explain that a little bit more. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome your first-ever Golden Bachelor in Paradise cast members!" Jesse shouted.

The Golden Bachelor alum Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette alum Gary Levingston then joined Zoe and Jesse on the stage.

Leslie had competed for Gerry Turner's heart on The Golden Bachelor's first season in 2023, while Gary appeared on Joan Vassos' The Golden Bachelorette season last year.

"This is really happening!" Jesse confirmed.

"For the first time ever, Golden men and women will be hitting the beaches of Paradise alongside all of your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites from seasons past."

Jesse gushed about how he's extremely excited for this groundbreaking season.

Leslie agreed she's "so excited" about the opportunity and can't wait to head to the beach.

"I am so excited to be with my old friends and make new friends and just, maybe, find love!" Leslie shared, adding how she's looking forward to continuing her televised journey to find The One.

And when asked what Bachelor Nation can expect from him this summer, Gary said "a lot of dancing in the sand" and soaking up some sun.

"[I'll] be looking for love in all the right places!" Gary noted.

And Leslie insisted, "Oh, and we're going to dance!"

Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season will premiere this summer on ABC, but its official premiere date and entire cast have yet to be announced.

Prior to Jesse's announcement on Monday, only two previous contestants had been confirmed to be appearing on Bachelor in Paradise 10: Jonathan Johnson and Hakeem Moulton from Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season.

Both Jonathan and Hakeem received an invitation to Bachelor in Paradise during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All for Season 21, which aired in August 2024.

