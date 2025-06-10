ABC has announced the 16 cast members who will be featured on Bachelor in Paradise's premiere episode on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT.
The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums already filmed Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica.
Jesse Palmer was on location as host, and Wells Adams reprised his role as bartender. In addition, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown took on a new "Paradise Relations" role in the all-new Champagne Lounge.
"For the first time, the Goldens are also joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it's done," ABC teased.