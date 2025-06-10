Bachelor in Paradise's first wave of cast members for Season 10 has been unveiled.

ABC has announced the 16 cast members who will be featured on Bachelor in Paradise's premiere episode on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums already filmed Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica.

Jesse Palmer was on location as host, and Wells Adams reprised his role as bartender. In addition, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown took on a new "Paradise Relations" role in the all-new Champagne Lounge.

The identities of many Bachelor in Paradise 10 cast members had already leaked out in May -- including two surprising returnees: Kat Izzo and Dale Moss.

Other names that had leaked included Andrew Spencer, Alexe Godin, Brian Autz, Hakeem Moulton, Jonathon Johnson, Jeremy Simon, and Spencer Conley.

ABC confirmed that Kat, Dale, Alexe, Brian, Hakeem, Jonathon, Jeremy and Spencer will all be on Bachelor in Paradise's debut episode for Season 10. (Andrew will not be).

In addition to those returnees, ABC revealed the show will also feature Bailey Taylor Brown, Jessica "Jess" Edwards, Justin Glaze, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Riquerdy "Ricky" Marinez, Sam McKinney, and Zoe McGrady in Episode 1.

Zoe had shared how she'd love to look for love on Bachelor in Paradise during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose for Joey Graziadei's season in March.

Hakeem and Jonathon had also previously confirmed they wanted a second shot at love in Paradise.

"This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling, when the series returns," ABC said in a press release.

The 16 cast members will be joined by more The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums as the season progresses. As people are eliminated at Rose Ceremonies, more familiar faces will be added to the mix.

Many The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alums from Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos' seasons, respectively, will also be on the beach in Costa Rica.

"For the first time, the Goldens are also joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it's done," ABC teased.

As previously announced, Golden alums Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston are set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise this season.

Additional cast announcements are expected to be released soon.

Below is a list of the 16 initial Bachelor in Paradise cast members and their previous season/s:

- Alexe-Anne "Alexe" Godin, The Bachelor's 29th season

Grant Ellis eliminated Alexe before hometown dates on The Bachelor's 2025 season.

- Bailey Taylor Brown, The Bachelor's 29th season

Grant Ellis sent Bailey home during Week 3 of The Bachelor's 2025 season.

- Brian Autz, The Bachelorette's 21st season

Jenn Tran ousted Brian during Week 2 of The Bachelorette's 2024 season.

- Dale Moss, The Bachelorette's 16th season

Clare Crawley accepted Dale's marriage proposal on The Bachelorette's 2020 season, but they broke up in September 2021.

- Hakeem Moulton, The Bachelorette's 21st season

Jenn Tran eliminated Hakeem during Week 3 of The Bachelorette's 2024 season.

- Jeremy Simon, The Bachelorette's 21st season

Jenn Tran denied Jeremy a rose after hometown dates on The Bachelorette's 2024 season. He therefore finished in fourth place.

- Jessica "Jess" Edwards, The Bachelor's 28th season

Joey Graziadei eliminated Jess during Week 6 of The Bachelor's 2024 season.

- Jonathon Johnson, The Bachelorette's 21st season

Jenn Tran sent Jonathon home after her Fantasy Suite dates on The Bachelorette's 2024 season. He therefore finished in third place.

- Justin Glaze, The Bachelorette's 17th season and Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season

Justin was the runner-up on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season in 2021.

Justin looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's 2022 season but came up empty. He was most recently linked to The Bachelor alum Susie Evans.

- Katherine "Kat" Izzo, The Bachelor's 27th season and Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season

Zach Shallcross ousted Kat during Week 7 of The Bachelor's 2023 season.

Kat then got engaged to John Henry on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023 but they announced their breakup in December of that year.

- Kyle Howard, The Bachelorette's 17th season

Katie Thurston eliminated Kyle during Week 2 of The Bachelorette's 2021 season.

- Lexi Young, The Bachelor's 28th season

Lexi quit Joey Graziadei's 2024 The Bachelor season during Week 6 because she wanted a faster timeline for an engagement and welcoming children.

- Riquerdy "Ricky" Marinez, The Bachelorette's 21st season

Jenn Tran eliminated Ricky during Week 1 of The Bachelorette's 2024 season.

- Sam McKinney, The Bachelorette's 21st season

Jenn Tran eliminated Sam during Week 6 of The Bachelorette's 2024 season.

- Spencer Conley, The Bachelorette's 21st season

Jenn Tran ousted Spencer during Week 6 of The Bachelorette's 2024 season.

- Zoe McGrady, The Bachelor's 29th season

Grant Ellis denied Zoe a rose after Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor's 2025 season. Zoe therefore finished in third place.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

