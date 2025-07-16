But Sam claimed he had never reached out to the 30-year-old boxing trainer from Manalapan, NJ.
"After my season of The Bachelorette, I didn't reach out to anybody because you don't know what people think about you. Some people can see it's reality TV, but there are some people who can't see past that and think, 'This guy is the world's biggest piece of sh-t,'" Sam explained.
"And if I saw what you saw on TV, I would agree with you. I understand it, but that's also not me."
Sam elaborated, "But [Alli Jo] was somebody who -- we spoke a little bit before Paradise and she was just super sweet and stuff. I thought, 'That would be a great girl to go meet out there.'"
Serena said she "could see" Sam and Alli Jo together, but Serena's husband and podcast co-host Joe Amabile admitted, "Really? I can't."
"That's not what I would've [predicted]," Joe confessed. "She's seems like a feisty New Jersey girl and you are..."
"Do you picture him with a sweet southern belle?" Serena interjected.
"I mean, that just makes a little more sense to me," Joe replied.
Joe explained to Sam, "Because you are from South Carolina, or you live in South Carolina, and you have more of a mellow tone to you. But hey, opposites attract!"
Sam laughed and pointed out, "People don't know me as well as they think they do."
"And honestly, the feistiness was something that I liked," Sam revealed.
"Honestly, I want somebody who can -- usually I stay in my place about 90 percent of the time. But if I ever decide to wander off the beaten path, I need somebody who will smack me with a stick and say, 'Hey! Straighten up a little bit!'"
Sam acknowledged how there needs to be "a balance" in a healthy relationship.
"I want my partner to have her voice and understand that what she says is important, whether that's telling me to straighten up or hold her hand or whatever it is," Sam shared.
"It's just one of those things where I want the feistiness because that's also me to an extent."
"It really sucks. It sucks to feel rejected when you put yourself out there and when someone is asking you to be vulnerable, and I had done just that," Alli Jo cried in her final words on the show.
"I thought I was building a connection with him; obviously he didn't see it. But it really sucks."
As for Sam, he and Jenn had a hot and heavy physical connection on The Bachelorette's 21st season last year, and Sam professed his love very early on, which rubbed Jenn's other bachelors the wrong way.
When Jenn pressed Sam for specifics on why he loved her, Sam was "dismissive," according to Jenn, and spoke in generalities about appreciating her and wanting "a ferocious" love.
Since Sam didn't seem to understand Jenn or have much depth in their relationship, she decided that she couldn't take him seriously.
Jenn ultimately eliminated Sam before the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season, and Sam, capping off his portrayal as a villain, vented in his final words: "The energy that [Jenn] brought was very dull. It's not my fault."
Jenn later chose to get engaged toDevin Strader on The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale, but they broke up before the After the Final Rose special aired on ABC.