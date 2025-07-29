Dale assured Kat that he didn't have any questions about her character or past and that he never meant for her to feel judged. Dale told Kat that he wasn't interested in anyone else, and so the couple was able to move through their issues.
"We're going to get back on track," Dale told Kat before kissing her.
Dale then took a wild body shot off of April Kirkwood, and Kat laughed and cheered from the sidelines.
Leslie Fhima said she was bummed out because she had felt a spark with Gary and saw potential with him.
"But what's happening now brings back some not-so-good memories," Leslie lamented in a confessional, referring to how she had watched Gerry Turner go on other dates on The Golden Bachelor.
Jonathon and Lea were friends prior to Paradise, and so he hoped they could click on a romantic level as well.
Jonathan and Lea had a good conversation about family, traveling and their core values on their picnic date, but Jonathon kept interrupting Lea by spitting out coconut shell from his cocktail. Lea admitted Jonathon's spitting was very distracting, but she kept a smile on her face through the awkward moment.
"I feel like we have a lot of similarities in our attitudes toward life," Lea told Jonathon, adding how she found that "really special and attractive" about him.
Lea told Jonathon that she liked him but he shouldn't get too comfortable.
Meanwhile, Kat asked Dale if he was still open to going on dates with other women.
"I don't have any intent to go on a date," Dale replied.
"Yeah, but are you open?" Kat asked, clearly catching on that Dale was trying to dodge the question.
"I don't know," Dale responded. "This is my focus, so why would I go on a date?"
But Dale admitted to the cameras that he was, in fact, "open to exploring things more" with other women on the beach.
"I know that's something that Kat doesn't want, but I'm here and I'm open," Dale said in a confessional. "I didn't come here and stop a lot of things just to play it safe."
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer later gathered the cast and revealed it was time for another chemistry test in which the men were going to demonstrate to the women how they were "the most desirable bird in this bush."
Jesse announced how this chemistry test -- dubbed "Birds in Paradise" -- was all about animal attraction.
Jesse asked the guys to make their own bird costumes and choreograph a mating ritual dance they would perform that night.
Sean said he couldn't be more excited because this activity was right up his alley.
Jesse then told the women that they could participate and dance with the guys because Hannah Brown and Wells Adams were going to choose a winning couple to spend the night in a VIP suite. The couple to show the best chemistry would be able to look forward to some one-on-one time.
Parisa said she needed to win this one because she really wanted more time with Brian.
As Jeremy looked through the props and feathers, he asked, "What is this? Is this baby oil?"
Kim, for his part, was convinced he was going to win. He said he dressed up in a grass skirt, wearing nothing underneath.
While Brian and Jeremy were getting ready in their hotel room, cameras footage caught Jeremy saying of Bailey: "She's a great girl but I f-cked up not giving Susie the rose."
"You think so?" Brian asked his pal for clarification.
"Personally, I think so," Jeremy confessed.
Jeremy also let Brian know that he had called Susie on the phone, regretting his decision to have kept Bailey around instead.
Jeremy told the cameras that he felt like an idiot for wasting an opportunity with Susie and he thought about what a life with her might look like outside of the show. Jeremy said he couldn't help but think about the good conversation he had with Susie during their date and he was hoping to reconnect with her again.
"If she came back, I would give Susie the rose, and I'll just, like, propose to her on the spot. Nah, I'm kidding," Jeremy confided in Brian.
Meanwhile, Alexe was shown asking Bailey if she'd be willing to get engaged in Paradise, and Bailey replied, "Yes."
Bailey told Alexe that she felt a "very strong" emotional connection with Jeremy.
"Have you said the 'L' word yet?" Alexe asked Bailey.
"No, but I would," Bailey replied.
Brian said the fact Jeremy was lying to Bailey put a bad taste in his mouth and he was sure this news would upset Bailey.
"I'm friends with Jeremy, but Bailey needs to know," Brian told the cameras.
Meanwhile, Nancy and Gary participated in a cacao ceremony, a ritual centered around the sacred cacao plant in Costa Rica. The pair said they definitely felt "something," although they had entered the ceremony pretty skeptical.
Gary told Nancy that she looked stunning and he felt honored to go on this date with her. Nancy said she'd like to continue getting to know Gary.
Right as "Birds of Paradise" was about to begin that night, Allyshia Gupta -- who was Miss California 2020 -- crashed the party. She was the first woman who got a kiss on Grant Ellis' The Bachelor season and was hoping to meet a dog dad.
Andrew came out as the "the Black Swan," and Spencer invited Jess to the VIP suite via writing on his belly. Kim inspired multiple women to dance with him. Brian also went all in and made out with Parisa, who appreciated his effort.
When Dale danced in a red wig, Allyshia called him a "12 out of 10" and said their babies would be gorgeous.
Although Dale was dancing with Kat, Allyshia stepped in and attempted to win the bachelor over.
"All is fair in love and war," Allyshia told the cameras.
Kat said "the energy was off" and she could feel that Allyshia was up to something. She thought Dale was disrespectful by turning his back on her to dance with Allyshia.
As Dale walked off the runway, he yelled at Allyshia that they'd talk more later.
Keith wore a tank top that read, "Let's flock," and he attracted many female birds.
But then Jeremy stole the show when he came out with a giant black beak around his nose and did the worm. He proceeded to straddle Bailey and crack raw eggs on his chest.
Last up was the "sexy peacock," aka Sean, who danced poorly but made the ladies laugh by taking off his underwear and tossing it to Hannah on the judging panel. Sean also took a body shot off April and then made out with her.
"April is not me," Jill quipped to the cameras. "Sean does not care if I live or dieâ€¦ He sees right through me. I am there for convenience."
April sniffed Sean's boxer briefs after his performance, and Jesse announced how the whole show was so weird.
The three finalists, based on Hannah and Wells' scores, were Andrew and Alexe, Brian and Parisa, and Sean and April.
"It was equal parts terrifying and beautiful," Wells joked of Sean and April.
But the winners were Parisa and Brian, and so they won "the love nest" that evening.
"We're definitely flocking tonight," Brian told the cameras with Parisa by his side.
After the chemistry test, Dale spoke to Allyshia and told her that she looked stunning while Kat was waiting on him to take a shot.
Allyshia then talked to Sean, which prompted Jill to walk away crying.
"I'm over it," Jill said through tears. "I just don't want to be around men who don't value me... Sean is a nice guy but we both know we're not going to end up together."
Jill lamented about how guys ended up with her just because she was the only single woman left. Jill, afraid to lose her sparkle, decided to quit Paradise.
"I know that I'm an acquired taste, and I love that about myselfâ€¦ and I don't want to change for people that are here to like me," Jill cried.
Jill said she was tired of being called "a catch" and "the funny friend" by all the men.
Jill subsequently told Kat, "I've been everyone's friend. I'm sick of seeing the couples and not being in one."
When the evening came to a close, Parisa said she was excited to talk to Brian and learn more about him, but Brian apparently wanted a more intimate night.
When Parisa asked Brian to share his favorite color, Brian refused to answer and said he wasn't going to talk about silly things like that.
"I'm trying to be cute in the pool and he snapped at me," Parisa complained to the cameras.
Brian said it was "elementary school" of Parisa to act that way when he just wanted to hold her, spin her around, look at the stars and enjoy a romantic moment.
"I don't want to have these [inorganic], forced conversations," Brian said.
Parisa didn't understand what she had done wrong, and she said Brian definitely popped her bubble.
Meanwhile, Dale said Allyshia was really easy to talk to and had a calming presence about her. Dale noted how he felt like he had known Allyshia for a long time.
"I'm not just here to have fun. I'm looking for someone who, outside of Paradise, I can build a life with, who has the qualities I would look for not only in a wife but potentially a mother to children," Dale shared.
"And Allyshia and I, I think we are on the same page for sure."
Allyshia also liked that Dale was a 36-year-old man who apparently knew what he wanted.
Kat watched Dale from a distance and wasn't okay with it, and then Jonathon rushed to her side.
Kat asked Jonathon to be a good friend, and so he warned her, "He said, 'I really want to go on a date to watch Kat sweat' to a group of us."
According to footage, Dale had actually said, "I just want to go on a date to see if Kat sweats, like, thinks about me."
Kat wondered if this was all a game to Dale. She was afraid to get hurt, but Jeremy told Kat that Dale had never said that.
When Jeremy told Dale about the rumor going around, Dale knew Jonathon was the culprit.
"Jonathon is trying to sabotage the situation. Why would I try to get a rise out of Kat? That wasn't the case," Dale told the cameras.
Dale decided to immediately clear things up with Kat by denying the rumor he wanted to make her jealous. And although he had said he would "rip another date," he just chalked it up to guy talk that meant nothing.
Dale found it interesting that Jonathon tended to "pop up" after he had difficult moments with Kat.
Dale told the cameras that if he went out with Allyshia, he couldn't help it if the date got a rise out of Kat.
Kat decided to believe Dale while Jeremy gave Jonathon a hard time for being "a drama starter."
Allyshia then spoke to Sean, whom she thought was hot but a little aggressive. Allyshia admitted she was concerned because he reminded her a lot of her ex-boyfriend.
The next morning, Brian and Parisa ate breakfast together. Parisa said Brian wasn't in a great mood the night prior and it was hard for them to recover. It apparently brought up feelings of doubt for Parisa and everything felt off to her.
Kim was also having a tough time. He said he had a high heart rate and wasn't sleeping well.
Out of proper precaution, Kim was sent to a medical clinic for testing, and he feared he was going to miss out on a date.
Faith had wanted to take Kim on her horseback riding date, but she decided to take Kathy as a friend in order to help Kathy get over her fear of horses.
Allyshia shared with Dale that she was considering asking him on a date, and Dale admitted he was at a crossroads because he had something good going on with Kat. Dale complimented Allyshia on being beautiful, strong and composed, but he wasn't sure what to do.
"If Dale goes on this date, I feel like I'm going to cash out," Kat noted.
But Allyshia ended up asking Sean out instead.
When Kim returned to the resort, he was "very disappointed" to have missed out on a potential date with Faith. Kathy, however, didn't think Kim and Faith were a match because Kim was a captain in the military and Faith doesn't take orders from anybody.
Allyshia and Sean explored their connection by utilizing their five senses, and it seemed to be a relaxing and fun experience that culminated into a sweaty and sticky kiss. Sean looked forward to spending the rest of Paradise with Allyshia, but she still had a part open for Dale if he'd be willing to work harder for her.
Later on, Parisa admitted that she had been "intimate" with Brian in the VIP suite but their night together and Brian's attitude "ruined" it for her.
Jesse then gathered the cast together to jumpstart the cocktail party and announced how Jill was gone and so three more women were going to be eliminated that night.
Before the Rose Ceremony, Dale confided in Wells about how Allyshia has qualifies he's looking for in a partner but he felt confident in his relationship with Kat.
Allyshia thought Dale was flirting with her and giving her signals from a distance. She thought Dale wanted her to go after him -- and so she contemplated doing just that.