And Danielle shared how she's planning to move to Ohio, where Michael and his young son James live, in order to progress their relationship naturally. However, she noted they aren't going to live under the same roof.
"I'm so excited for Dani to move here," Michael told his Instagram followers in a recent Q&A, according to BachelorNation.com.
"I think our timeline is in the next two or three months," he added.
Danielle, a neonatal nurse and model, will be leaving her life in Nashville, where she's lived for 12 years.
"She has to get some things organized in Nashville and has to find a job and a place here in Ohio," Michael shared. "We're not going to move in together yet; she's going to have a separate spot."
Danielle and Michael recently said on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast that they're most looking forward to doing small "mundane" things when it comes to living near each other -- including going on dates, making dinner together, and spending quality time with James.
"Maybe she'll live in Cleveland so James and I will have a little city spot we can go to on the weekends," Michael said in his Q&A.
"I'm just so excited. Long distance is difficult, but we've made the best of it and this next chapter and upcoming year is one I am so looking forward to. She's the best!"
"Cleveland and Akron area friends! Send me your favorite med spas, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons!" Danielle wrote.
Michael went on to list some facts he's learned about Danielle since their relationship began in June on Bachelor in Paradise.
"Danielle hates scary movies. She has the most amazing friend group I've ever seen. She surrounds herself with really amazing people. She's extremely close to her family and I love them," Michael gushed.
"Her brother Ian is the man. She's really giving. And Dani loves gummy candies, like the sour ones, and I do too. Also, sorry babe, but you kind of snore when you sleep."
And one fan asked Michael if he'd ever be open to appearing on another reality show.
"I would like Danielle and I to go on something like The Amazing Race," Michael noted.
"This is a little fun fact that people may not know, Danielle was actually on Fear Factor after her time on The Bachelor. And she won! This was during the time when they threw worms on you and everything. Yeah, she's a bad B!"
Danielle said on "Here for the Right Reasons" last month that Nashville has "run its course" for her.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We basically made the decision maybe a month-and-a-half ago that our relationship was getting so strong that if we were really going to try to make this whole thing work, that we had to live in close proximity," Michael explained on the podcast.
"And we both have careers. She's an incredible nurse and she's got to arrange all of those things."
On Bachelor in Paradise, Michael was romantically interested in Sierra Jackson, but he ultimately determined something was "missing" and he was unable to let his walls down for her following the 2019 death of his wife, Laura Ritter-Allio, from breast cancer.
But when Danielle -- who lost her fiance Nick Haag to a drug overdose in 2011 -- stepped foot on the Paradise beach, Michael seemed ecstatic and affectionately called her "Dani." They had spoken via DMs on Instagram and become friends prior to filming the show but claimed they had never met in person.
Michael and Danielle fell hard and fast for each other after being able to connect over their traumas and losses. The pair became inseparable on the beach and chose to leave the show together as a couple before overnight Fantasy Suites
Danielle and Michael both determined they weren't ready to get engaged, especially because Danielle had yet to meet James.
However, Michael revealed on the reunion show that James loves Danielle and never wants her to leave when she's around. Danielle also confirmed she adores the little boy and can't wait to be a bigger part of his life.
Danielle was only the second woman to whom Michael has ever said, "I love you."