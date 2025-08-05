Meanwhile, Dale Moss told Katherine "Kat" Izzo that she was "the best surprise" for him in Paradise. Dale really liked Kat, but he told her that he'd need her to open up about her guarded past and secrets if they were going to bring this relationship into the real world.
Kat said she was afraid of being judged, especially after Dale had made a passive aggressive comment about them having different backgrounds and beliefs. But Dale assured Kat that he wanted to know everything about her and would never judge her.
"It's the most beautiful thing, understanding someone's story, and I need to understand more about you. I want to understand the good and the bad, all the things... If we are to move forward, I need to understand more," Dale told Kat.
Allyshia Gupta could tell that Dale was taken and so she continued to pursue Sean McLaughlin, but she noted that if Dale offered her a rose, she'd be "all for it."
At the Rose Ceremony, the men had the power.
Brian Autz gave his rose to Parisa Shifteh. Although Parisa didn't know where she stood with Brian, he called the experience with her a "blessing" and said she comforted and grounded him.
"I've been telling you everything is going to change, and this is when it does. Moving forward, there will be no new arrivals here in Paradise," Jesse announced.
"All of your exercises are going to be relationship tests designed to... test your relationship. Sometimes there will be winners who need to make a pivotal decision, and sometimes, there will be losers that won't have any roses to hand out."
Jesse added, "But in the end, the strongest and the most deserving couples are going to be faced with a life-changing opportunity -- the possibility of leaving Paradise with up to half a million dollars."
As the cast flipped out and celebrated, Jesse explained how "it's just like Bachelor Pad taken to a whole new level."
On Day 11 of Paradise, Kim said the money provided no motivation for him because he had joined the Bachelor in Paradise strictly on a quest to find love.
But most of the couples were working on getting to know each other better.
Spencer pointed out how he and Jess already had "the strongest relationship in Paradise" and so people may be looking to get rid of them.
But Parisa was frustrated and spiraling because she thought her romance with Brian was struggling.
For the first Paradise challenge, Jesse asked the couples to bet on how well they thought they knew their partners.
The game was called "High/Low -- What do you know?!"
Each person was asked a series of questions off-camera that could be answered with a single number. An example would be, "How many children would you like to have?"
One couple was invited to join Jesse at a time, and Jesse would ask one person an informational question with a number attached to it that was very close to the actual answer his or her partner had given off-camera.
"The player at the table is then going to make a wager, [revealing] if they thought their partner's answer was higher or lower than the number that was given," Jesse shared.
If answered correctly, the person would win the same amount of chips he or she had wagered at the start of the question. If a player got a question wrong, he or she would lose the chips wagered.
"The important part [is] the bottom-three couples in this challenge, they will not have a rose to hand out at the next Rose Ceremony," Jesse announced.
"Winning this challenge comes with an unbelievable one-on-one date, and of course because the women have the power this week, it's the woman from the winning couple that's going to choose who gets the final two roses at the upcoming Rose Ceremony."
The couples were asked a wide range of questions about past sexual partners, how much they'd spend on an engagement ring or wedding, and how much they expected a partner to spend on their birthday, etc.
Brian and Parisa performed terribly in the challenge, as did Kim and Faith.
It came down to a tie among Jeremy and Bailey, Dale and Kat, and Gary and Leslie, who each had 18 chips.
Jeremy, who had set his sights on that solo date with Bailey, bet all of his chips at that point on a question he knew nothing about.
"What's the most amount of money Bailey has ever spent on a gift for her partner? Is it higher or lower than 350 dollars?" Jesse asked.
Bailey was shocked by Jeremy's decision, but he ended up getting it correct.
Dale went on to bet only one chip to secure his safety with Kat, knowing they wouldn't have a shot to win the date.
But then Gary admittedly made a stupid decision. Gary and Leslie would've been safe had Gary bet just one chip on his next question, but instead, he bet half his pile on how many times Leslie would like to have sex each week.
Jesse threw out the number "five" times a week, and Gary bet that Leslie's number was higher -- and he got it wrong!
Gary and Leslie fell into the bottom three as a result, and Leslie couldn't believe it. Everyone joked about how they'd never take Gary to Las Vegas.
"That was, by far, the dumbest decision in the history of Bachelor in Paradise. You were never going to be able to win, but you didn't have to lose it! You could've just put one chip in and you guys would've been safe," Sean told the cameras.
And Gary quipped in a confessional, "I'm not a gambler!"
For winning the challenge, Bailey and Jeremy were going to enjoy a fireworks display after dinner that night.
The bottom-three women were Faith, Parisa and Leslie, and so Bailey would have to decide which two of them would be given roses to hand out at the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season.
The bottom-three couples therefore buddied up to Bailey and jokingly bribed her or tried to spend more time with her over the next few days.
That night, Jeremy said he felt like he was in a good place with Bailey, even though they had experienced some ups and downs.
The pair kissed on their date and talked about how much they liked each other, and Bailey gushed about how they were on the same page and Jeremy made her really happy.
Meanwhile, Brian claimed his brain was "fried" and he was feeling "a lot of emotion."
When speaking to Parisa, Brian accused Parisa of stressing too much and overthinking things.
"I've had past partners that overly seek reassurance to the point where it's driven me away," Brian told Parisa.
"I personally do not need to be verbally reassured, and I think sometimes you overcommunicate. I think you could hold it in a little more. I love it, but sometimes you overload me with compliments... There is a smothering aspect to it that will turn me off."
Brian admitted he was being "brutally honest" with Parisa, who then broke down into tears because she felt like she was forcing something with Brian that wasn't happening naturally.
Meanwhile, Kim and Faith shared a passionate kiss while eating ice cream. The moment really jumpstarted their relationship, but they feared they could be going home at the next Rose Ceremony.
Kim wasn't sure his relationship with Faith could survive if they got eliminated this early inBachelor in Paradise.
Bailey then had a tough decision to make for the roses. Jeremy advised Bailey to come from a strategic place because they'd have to compete against the remaining couples in future Paradise challenges for the money.
Most of the guys, however, asked Jeremy to keep Brian around because Brian took longer to open up and probably needed more time with Parisa.
Jeremy seemed to like and respect Brian, but the guys also had a tumultuous history from their time on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season. (Brian stole the nice ride Jeremy had pulled up to the mansion in on Night 1).
"I know you're not with Bailey for the right reasons. I know you want [Susie Evans] here and begged her to come back here," Brian told the cameras of Jeremy.
"You literally said to all of us in a room that you would propose to [Susie] on the spot. But I am the one on the chopping block? It is really pissing me off at this point."
Brian added, "I don't respond well to threats. Maybe he should tread lightly because I could turn this upside down tonight."
Jeremy was thinking it would be advantageous to knock out the stronger of the three couples, but Bailey had an emotional attachment to all of the women and didn't want to be responsible for breaking couples up.
Before the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season, Parisa was feeling ignored by Brian, but Brian shared how he was focused on trying to convince Bailey to keep them around.
Jonathon then told Kat that he only viewed Lea as a friend, which shocked Kat.
"It seems like Jonathon is telling people one thing and telling Lea another, go figure! He did this with [Jill Chin]," Kat vented in a confessional.
Jonathon claimed he had "struck out in Paradise" but it was okay.
Kat turned around and warned Lea about what Jonathon had said, and Lea was caught totally off-guard by the news.
Lea -- who assumed she and Jonathon were in a good place and building their connection -- therefore confronted Jonathon and asked about his intentions with her, and he confessed that he wasn't feeling a romantic spark.
Faith, Kim, Leslie and Gary then pitched their case to Bailey and Jeremy, begging to stay longer.
"My strategy going forward is very simple. I just want to win the f-cking money," Jeremy told the cameras.
When Brian pitched his case to Jeremy, Brian told Jeremy that he thought the world of Bailey and Jeremy was just a "cold" person.
"I don't really understand the motive. I don't know what he thinks he's doing, but people are going to be talking out of their asses to save themselves," Jeremy explained in a confessional.
The fifth Rose Ceremony of Bachelor inParadise10 then commenced.
Bailey gave her rose to Jeremy, Alexe gave her rose to Andrew, Kathy -- who said she cared more about finding love than winning money gave her rose to Keith -- Allyshia gave her rose to Sean, and Kat gave her rose to Dale.
Jess gave her rose to Spencer, and then Lea reluctantly and bitterly handed her rose to Jonathon.
"Jonathon, you're welcome," Lea said.
Bailey then decided to give her two roses to Faith and Parisa, eliminating Leslie and Gary.
Bailey explained how Faith and Kim's blossoming romance had really moved her and she'd be sad to wake up in Paradise the next day without them.
Bailey cried in Leslie's arms when having to say goodbye because she felt terrible, but Leslie promised Bailey that everything was going to be okay.
Gary also told the cameras on his way out that he planned to continue dating Leslie in the real world.