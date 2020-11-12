Bachelor in Paradise alum Krystal Nielson is going to be a mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old television personality and fitness coach is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles.

Nielson shared the news Wednesday on Instagram.

"Total Body Guide to PREGNANCY coming soon!!" the star wrote. "Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!! I can't believe it... I'm going to be a MOMMY!!!"

"Thank you for all being a part of my journey! Miles, Wayne, Chucky and I cannot WAIT to share this new chapter with you!!" she added, referencing Bowles and their two dogs.

Bachelor alums Katie Morton and Leslie Hughes and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay were among those to congratulate Nielson in the comments.

"So happy for you!!!" Morton wrote.

"Awww CONGRATS HUN!! Welcome to pregnancy life!!" Hughes added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"YESSSSSSS!!!! So happy for you!!!" Shay said.

Nielson shared a first photo with Bowles in early October. She officially introduced Bowles on Instagram in a slideshow of photos at the end of the month.

Nielson appeared in Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s season of The Bachelor and later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. She met and got engaged to Chris Randone during Bachelor in Paradise and married him in June 2019.

Nielson filed for divorce from Randone in August. Randone said at the time that Nielson had "moved on" from their relationship.