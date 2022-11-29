"In light of the reunion tonight, I want to speak directly to you all," Kate wrote via Instagram Stories on November 22 after Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion aired on ABC, according to E! News.
"I deeply apologize for the classist things that I said on BiP this season. I was shocked when I saw the show myself, and I cringed just as much as you guys did watching it."
Kate previously stood by her insensitive comments about Logan's lack of fortune and unimpressive lifestyle, telling Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she'd love for people to get "real" and is "tired" of financial conversations being "so taboo and demonized" in relationships when money is just "a factor in life."
But Kate is apparently taking a different position on the controversy now.
"If I could take it back, I would," Kate continued in her Instagram Stories apology.
"I've apologized to Logan, but want to extend that apology to anyone who may have been offended by these comments. I have nothing but respect for Logan and the rest of the cast, and I'm still so grateful to have gone on this adventure with them #bachelorinparadise."
On Bachelor in Paradise, Kate briefly took an interest in Hayden Markowitz because he has a successful business and seemed to have a lot of money saved. She gushed about him being "established" in his career while Logan allegedly couldn't afford an Equinox gym membership and had two roommates back home.
"He's 26 years old, not established, drives an orange Honda, had a broken phone and he's a dog walker," Kate complained in a confessional of Logan.
"Meanwhile, I'm constantly someone who is wowing. I'm a wower and I want to be wowed. So are you going to really do something that sweeps me off my feet? Because we are just freshly together... That's the best you're going to get."
Kate also dissed Logan by saying she couldn't build a life just on "you're hot" alone.
"Maybe I am old fashioned and I want a man to have provider energy," Kate told the cameras.
"I can't stay silent on this -- there were so many pivotal moments that weren't included that ultimately lead me to make that decision. But I guess that's showbiz baby," Kate tweeted after Logan's ouster aired.
After Logan left Paradise, Kate was forced to quit the show as well since she was out of options.