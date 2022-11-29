Bachelor in Paradise bachelorette Kate Gallivan has apologized for her "classist" remarks about Logan Palmer.

"In light of the reunion tonight, I want to speak directly to you all," Kate wrote via Instagram Stories on November 22 after Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion aired on ABC, according to E! News.

"I deeply apologize for the classist things that I said on BiP this season. I was shocked when I saw the show myself, and I cringed just as much as you guys did watching it."

Kate previously stood by her insensitive comments about Logan's lack of fortune and unimpressive lifestyle, telling Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that she'd love for people to get "real" and is "tired" of financial conversations being "so taboo and demonized" in relationships when money is just "a factor in life."

But Kate is apparently taking a different position on the controversy now.

"If I could take it back, I would," Kate continued in her Instagram Stories apology.

"I've apologized to Logan, but want to extend that apology to anyone who may have been offended by these comments. I have nothing but respect for Logan and the rest of the cast, and I'm still so grateful to have gone on this adventure with them #bachelorinparadise."

On Bachelor in Paradise, Kate briefly took an interest in Hayden Markowitz because he has a successful business and seemed to have a lot of money saved. She gushed about him being "established" in his career while Logan allegedly couldn't afford an Equinox gym membership and had two roommates back home.

"He's 26 years old, not established, drives an orange Honda, had a broken phone and he's a dog walker," Kate complained in a confessional of Logan.

"Meanwhile, I'm constantly someone who is wowing. I'm a wower and I want to be wowed. So are you going to really do something that sweeps me off my feet? Because we are just freshly together... That's the best you're going to get."

Kate also dissed Logan by saying she couldn't build a life just on "you're hot" alone.

"Maybe I am old fashioned and I want a man to have provider energy," Kate told the cameras.

Not only did Kate receive backlash for comments she had made behind Logan's back, but she was also criticized for mistreating Logan to his face.

Kate repeatedly scolded Logan and told him to "step it up" and prove his feelings for her, which made Logan feel like he'd never be "enough" for the real estate agent.

On November 8, Logan posted a TikTok video making light of Kate's insults, joking about how he's "not broke" since he can afford a premium Costco membership and extra guacamole at Chipotle.

But Kate fired back and later wrote on Instagram Stories that "a Costco card and some extra guac ain't gettin you here," referring to her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On Bachelor in Paradise's finale, Logan offered Kate a rose, only to have it brutally rebuffed.

Kate said that she wasn't happy, nor was she in love with the videographer, and she later defended her Rose Ceremony decision on social media.

"I can't stay silent on this -- there were so many pivotal moments that weren't included that ultimately lead me to make that decision. But I guess that's showbiz baby," Kate tweeted after Logan's ouster aired.

After Logan left Paradise, Kate was forced to quit the show as well since she was out of options.

"In the early stages, we should be dry humping in a corner. Please God, bring me a grown-ass man with a big f-ck-ng d--k and an even bigger bank account," Kate said in her final words.

Logan, however, expressed on the reunion show how he worked very hard to become a videographer and he's proud of himself for that.

And Logan told ET earlier this month that he's secure in who he is and so watching back Kate's comments didn't bother him at all.

"I'm super open about who I am. I shop at Costco... I love a good Costco hot dog," Logan explained.

"I wear regular clothes that I buy from the skate shop. I'm not pretending to be anybody, so there's no part of me that's ashamed of who I am. I'm very proud of who I am. I'm okay with that."

Prior to their stint on Bachelor in Paradise, Kate was eliminated during Week 2 of The Bachelor's 26th season starring Clayton Echard, and Logan was ousted from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's The Bachelorette season after he dumped Rachel to pursue a romance with Gabby mid-season.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

