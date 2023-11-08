On Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season, Brayden was falling in love with Kat and only had eyes for her, but when Tanner stepped on the beach, Kat appeared to immediately accept the newcomer's date invitation.
Brayden felt angry, betrayed and totally played, which Kat didn't seem to understand. In fact, Kat criticized Brayden for taking things too personally and unnecessarily blowing up the situation into a big deal.
But then when Tanner dumped Kat for the beautiful and intriguing Davia, Kat completely lost her cool and threw a fit, prompting Bachelor in Paradise viewers to call her a hypocrite.
"To that, I would say, I mean, everyone is entitled to feel how they feel. That's their [opinion]," Kat said during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
Kat continued, "In my understanding about why [the two situations are different], I had spoken to Brayden about where our relationship stood and where I saw the rest of Paradise progressing. But in contrast, me and Tanner hadn't had that conversation in a couple of days."
Kat argued that she had also spent a lot more time with Tanner on the beach -- and "definitely more hours" than she had spent with Brayden.
"[Tanner and I] had an entire date together, and then we had a whole other day together, and then we had a Rose Ceremony day together... and the whole day of my birthday. That's like four days compared to two [with Brayden]," Kat explained.
"And a lot of that wasn't even quality time because there was a lot going on. So there were a lot more hours and time spent getting to know each other... So [our breakup] is going to be more intense."
Kat therefore believed her relationship status with Brayden was very clear by the time their relationship ended, whereas her romance with Tanner -- which allegedly had more depth -- was blurry.
On Bachelor in Paradise, Kat accused Tanner of being immature and not knowing what he wanted when he left her for Davia. Kat suggested that Tanner was just a playboy not looking for a serious relationship and that she's better than him.
"I can see how that might be looked at as karma or [people] being critical, like, 'You did the same thing [to Brayden],'" Kat reasoned. "But in my eyes, I did speak to Brayden, you know? I had talked to him!"
Kat reiterated how Tanner had never pulled her aside for a chat about their status or potential future together before moving on with Davia.
"We didn't have a talk about our relationship at all and where it was going to progress. So when you see me losing my mind, it was also from the sense of, like, 'I just don't know where we stand!'" Kat lamented.
"So it might come off hypocritical and like I'm getting karma, but at least in Brayden's situation, he had some of an idea of where our relationship stood. And so I really had no idea [with Tanner]. I knew he wanted to be open, but still, I gave him the rose the night before."
Kat admitted she had put the ball in Tanner's court to talk to her about their exclusivity or lack thereof.
"I would never tell him not to go on the date; he can go. But a little bit more understanding that it's my birthday [would've been nice]," Kat told Joe and Serena on their podcast.
"We had planned it and addressed it, like, 'I'm not with my friends and I'm not with my family. I'm here on a beach alone with bugs and heat.' It would've been nice if he tried to put that into consideration prior to accepting [the Davia date] or at least letting me know where our relationship stood."
Kat confessed she probably would've felt differently about the whole scenario -- and handled things differently -- had it not been her birthday.
"I am a big birthday girl... and I will do this for the rest of my life. I'm sorry," Kat said with a laugh.
Kat made a move on John Henry and couldn't wait to make out with him, much to Olivia's dismay.
When asked if she knew where John Henry and Olivia stood when she began pursuing John Henry, Kat claimed, "I don't know. I mean, they were hanging out, for sure."Bachelor in Paradise's latest episode ended with John Henry in a love triangle with Kat and Olivia.
Meanwhile, Brayden had left Rachel to go on a date with newcomer Becca Serrano. And Tanner and Davia agreed they wanted to keep seeing each other.