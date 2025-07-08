"I may not be everyone's cup of tea. It's like matcha," Spencer told the cameras.
"Matcha tastes like dirt to so many people, but then there's people matcha tastes pretty good. I'm matcha. I'm the kind of guy who loves puppies and loves love."
Spencer described himself as loud and loyal, and then Alexe Godin -- who also called herself "loud" with no filter -- showed up. The bachelorette from Grant Ellis' season said she'd like to find a man who's hot, funny and obsessed with her.
When Alexe saw Spencer, she thought he was good looking and sweet, and Spencer seemed to appreciate she was a ball of energy just like him.
Lexi Young from Joey Graziadei's season walked in next. She had founded a dating business after The Bachelor and was hopeful she could find her match in Costa Rica. Lexi said Spencer checked her boxes of being tall, dark and handsome.
"And I've heard he's really funny," Lexi gushed to the cameras.
Spencer immediately started talking a lot and bringing up his dog Ruth multiple times in conversation. The girls could tell he's a "yapper," but Spencer owned it.
Jeremy Simon then made waves with his entrance. Jenn Tran's third-place finisher revealed that he's dated women of different colors, backgrounds and religions -- and so he had an open heart.
Jeremy admitted, however, that his mom would love it if he dated a Jewish woman.
"Some guys chase clout, some guys chase abs, but I'm here to chase something that will actually last," Jonathon said.
"If you're looking for a 6'4" guy, lower your expectations but raise your standards."
Jonathon asked the women if a man shaving his legs was an "ick" for them.
"It's not an ick, but it's not preferred. There are worse things, like getting serenaded on a first date," Alexe said, taking a shot at Grant.
Bailey Taylor Brown from Grant's season arrived next with long braids. She said she was looking for "the real deal," the Jay-Z to her Beyonce, but without the drama.
Bailey said she was going to leave the tears at home this season, and Jeremy was quickly taken with Bailey's fit body.
When the guys talked amongst themselves, Jonathon said he and Alexe had the same tattoos and he liked how she didn't seem to take life too seriously. They thought Bailey was really cute but wanted to see a silly and goofy side of Lexi.
Hakeem Moulton then graced Paradise with his presence. The bachelor from Jenn's season dubbed himself a joke teller and cat lover. He said he was looking for butterflies and fireworks on the show.
Bailey and Jeremy quickly paired off, and Bailey said Jeremy was very attractive and she was shocked by how well their conversation went.
Jessica Edwards from Joey's season joined the group next, and she shared how she was hoping to find a man whom she could take home to meet her family. Jess said she was drawn to Spencer's muscles, blue eyes and perfect hair, and so Spencer offered to give her a tour.
"Spencer is going to be a hot commodity, so I'm sure I'm going to have to be fighting for time with these other girls," Jessica acknowledged.
Spencer said he clicked with Jessica because she was bubbly, charismatic and gorgeous.
"I haven't been in love in years, but I feel like I'm ready to get engaged," Spencer shared.
Kyle Howard from Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season walked in next, but no one knew who he was. Kyle, who was an early eliminee, claimed he didn't mind keeping a low profile.
But someone who wasn't going to fly under the radar was Zoe McGrady, the next Paradise arrival.
"I made it to Grant's Top 3 without a one-on-one. Do you know how hard that is," Zoe boasted in a confessional.
"I was the underdog, misunderstood, and the girl no one saw coming. But this time, I'm ready for my fairytale ending."
Hakeem's mouth dropped open when he saw Zoe, and Spencer could tell that Zoe wasn't going to let anyone hurt her again.
Ricky Marinez made the next splash in Paradise. He explained how he was looking for wifey material, and Alexe thought he was handsome and had nice style.
Brian Autz proudly called himself "a man of mystery" due to his early elimination on Jenn's season. He showed off his abs and "perfect skin" -- but was a little worried people were going to remember him stealing a car and acting like a jerk on The Bachelorette. Regardless, he had his eye on Zoe.
Kat Izzo then wowed the group with her appearance. The previously-engaged bachelorette was ready to test her luck in Paradise for the second time.
Kat admitted she was bullied a lot after her last Paradise stint and it affected her mental health but she was back, stronger than ever, and unfazed by drama, noise and birthday surprises.
Jesse then greeted the arrivals and introduced Wells Adams as bartender and Hannah Brown in a new "Paradise Relations" role.
Jesse revealed the women would have the power first and, to increase the chances of the couples finding love, the producers would be implementing some new exercises and chemistry tests to help each person find The One.
"Because in the end, we hope to offer our best and our strongest couples a life-changing opportunity," Jesse announced, teasing the cast of what could be.
But that wasn't the last of the Day 1 arrivals.
Justin Glaze from Katie's season was hoping the third time would be the charm. Justin said he didn't want to just find love; he wanted to keep it this time.
Lexi said "a real man" had finally stepped on the beach and she loved a guy with a good sense of humor. But Lexi is friends with Justin's ex, Susie Evans, and so she wondered if he was truly over that relationship and ready for something serious again.
Ricky and Alexe then hit it off, and Alexe said she could see some real potential with him.
As Brian put on his charm for Zoe over a game of Ping Pong, Jesse crashed the party and gave Justin a Date Card. The date was going to be a fancy dinner and night swim.
"I've been burned before from past relationships. I don't want to just be sitting around and wasting time," Justin told the cameras. "I am 30-years-old and I'm just ready to move on with that next chapter of my life."
Justin pulled Lexi aside for a chat, and they both agreed how they weren't on Paradise to mess around and have a slow-burn romance. Lexi said she saw potential in Justin and they were on the same page, and Justin asked her out on the date.
As Kyle pursued Bailey, Kat confessed to Jonathon that she was being cautious this time around because she had been consumed and lost herself in her prior engagement to John Henry Spurlock.
Kat wondered if she and Jonathon were trauma bonding upfront, but her conversation with the bachelor gave her reassurance that joining the Paradise cast was the right move for her.
Meanwhile, Spencer and Jessica made a connection when hashing up their past heartbreak and how Spencer had been cheated on by his now ex-fiancee.
"Spencer is definitely my No. 1. How cute are we?! He is just so cute and easy to talk to," Jessica gushed to the cameras.
"If this could be my love story, please, Lord, I've been waiting long enough," Spencer said in a confessional.
Spencer and Jessica shared a kiss at the end of the evening.
As the night was winding down, it began raining heavily and the cast was asked to return to their hotel rooms. Justin and Lexi's date was also canceled, but Justin knocked on the door of Lexi's hotel room and let her know that he'd make it up to her and they'd have another opportunity soon.
On Day 2 of Paradise, Kyle said Brian and Zoe were a combination people didn't see coming, and Jonathon and Kat had some flirtation going on.
"Spencer and Jess are going to get married," Kyle added.
Hakeem admired Bailey from a distance and called her "amazing." He looked forward to chatting with her and making her feel special.
Hakeem therefore wrote a little Date Card for Bailey, and he let the cameras know that he was going to put all of his energy into Bailey. The pair talked about taking selfies and had a good talk, but Bailey was clearly putting Hakeem in the friend zone.
"Hakeem, so attentive and thoughtful. I'm just not interested in what he has to offer," Bailey admitted.
Dale said he has businesses and has been traveling the world but he doesn't want to live the rest of this life alone.
"He's a man!" Kat quipped as Dale approached the group. "He is definitely a lot of man!"
Alexe called Dale tall and beautiful, and Bailey gushed about how Dale was so attractive. Brian said it sucked to have another handsome guy join the competition for the handful of ladies in Paradise.
"He's is someone I think almost all of us had our eye on," Zoe said of Dale. "This is the guy I want to go after."
Jesse subsequently gave Dale a Date Card, and Kat could see that Dale and Zoe were vibing, which made her a little jealous.
Brian was actually sweating when Zoe and Dale were off talking about their love languages.
Dale then pulled Alexe away from Ricky for a chat, and Alexe was unusually nervous and flustered. She pointed out how she usually didn't act that way around men.
Alexe didn't know whether she was nervous because she had a crush on Dale or because she just found him very intimidating. Alexe fumbled her words and repeatedly mentioned how Dale was from South Carolina when he had just explained to her that he's from South Dakota.
However, Dale thought Alexe was cute and had a great energy about her.
"She's gorgeous, she's free-spirited, and she's just got a glow to her," Dale said.
Dale pulled Kat aside next, and she talked about how dating in San Diego was tough. Kat loved how Dale was 36-years-old because she said she loves tired, older men.
Dale said he was "very intrigued" by Kat. They had both been through some serious relationships and breakups.
"I'm definitely attracted to her. I think she's beautiful and there are definitely layers she has that she hasn't shown me," Dale told the cameras.
Dale therefore asked Kat out on his date, and Zoe admitted his decision was "very disappointing."
"But if he comes back and wants to play ball with me, he knows I'm interested," Zoe said.
For their date, Dale and Kat sailed on a catamaran. He picked her up and put her on the boat, which made her gush about how he was such a gentleman.
Dale told Kat that she had a "calming aura," and Kat could already picture Dale becoming her first mate. Kat, however, also liked Jonathon and worried about dating two guys at the same time.
Back at the resort, Jonathon and Zoe were thinking about Kat and Dale, respectively, but they were choosing to keep their options open and maintain an open mind.
Jonathon therefore spoke to Alexe and developed a schoolboy-like crush on her.
And Zoe -- who was secretly hoping Dale was going to have a terrible time with Kat on his date -- said she could see herself being with Brian at the end of the show as well.
Kat got seasick on the boat and nearly vomited on Dale, but the couple ended up kissing and it apparently settled Kat's stomach.
In order to stop focusing so much on looks, the cast was required to play a game in which they had to read cast members' dating profiles -- without the pictures added in -- and determine whether they liked or disliked the fun facts. The goal was to get to know each other better and on a less shallow level.
During the game, Hakeem and Ricky got into an argument over Ricky calling him "vanilla." Hakeem thought they were friends, and their shouting match apparently turned off Alexe.
"I'm the no-drama llama! Come on!" Alexe quipped.
At the end of the game, Sam McKinney rolled into Paradise on a motorcycle. Alexe liked his southern charm and thought he was very handsome.
Jesse gave Sam a Date Card, but Sam was afraid to step on another man's toes.
Sam tried to see if he was compatible with any of the beautiful ladies.
Meanwhile, Justin asked for Hannah's help to set him up a romantic date with Lexi.
And Jeremy discovered that Bailey has "a beautiful soul" and he wanted to spend more time with her. Bailey could also feel sparks with Jeremy, and the pair kissed. They were optimistic something could blossom between them.
Sam asked Jessica out on a date, and she accepted.
"I don't want to be a consolation prize. I don't want to be second pick. I deserve to be first pick," Spencer lamented in a confessional.
That night, Bailey attempted to have open communication with Kyle. She said she liked his vibe, the fire inside of him, and what he stood for -- and that she wasn't sold on Jeremy yet. Kyle complimented Bailey's care in the situation as well as her maturity.
However, Bailey also had a steamy makeout session with Jeremy.
"If that's what's going to happen, game on," Kyle said.
And Ricky continued to pursue Alexe and kissed her, but he was annoyed about being in a love triangle with Jonathon.
On Sam and Jessica's date in the jungle, they participated in a purification and rebirth ritual. Jessica was having a nice time with Sam, but she couldn't help but think about Spencer back at the resort.
Sam liked Jessica's presence and said she could definitely be his dream girl. They went through similar experiences and opened up old wounds. The couple kissed and Jessica acknowledged he's super attractive and they had things in common.
On Night 2, Brian and Zoe kissed on the beach.
On Day 3 of Paradise, the cast was anticipating a few eliminations that evening at the first Rose Ceremony of the season, and a couple love triangles were in action.
Justin and Lexi also got to enjoy their date on the beach. Justin told Lexi that there were a lot of things that drew him to her -- including that she's funny and has a good head on her shoulders.
"You have a lot of depth as well, and you're obviously very ambitious, which is something I love. Getting to know you has been amazing, but I'm not sure how familiar you are with my ex Susie and our history," Justin said.
"We were best friends for a year and dated for a year, and so it was a very real and serious relationship. She's somebody I still have a ton of love and admiration for."
Lexi told the cameras she had never met Susie before, although they had spoken on the phone once. Lexi thought Susie was classy and elegant, and because Justin and Susie had just recently broken up, Lexi admitted she had her guard up.
"I want to make sure that he's healed from that, because I notoriously date guys that just got out of relationships and there are still feelings there. That makes me a little uneasy," Lexi admitted in a confessional.
Lexi simply asked Justin to be honest with where he was at, and Justin promised her that he had the purest of intentions in Paradise.
Lexi called Justin funny, witty and kind, and she gushed about how she felt butterflies for him. Although Lexi pointed out that she and Justin were taking small steps slowly, their date ended with a kiss.
Prior to the Rose Ceremony, Hannah served champagne in the show's new Champagne Lounge, and Lexi revealed that four good men were going to be denied roses -- and therefore ousted -- that night.
Jessica noted that neither Spencer or Sam were trying very hard to woo her and win her over. Jessica seemed to suggest a sweet gesture of some sort could've swayed her in either direction.
Justin then revealed how he planned to put all of his eggs into one basket and pursue Lexi, but Lexi was wary to proceed with Justin because his romance with Susie had just ended.
Spencer let Lexi know that other men were interested in her, and not just for a rose, and so she could keep her options open if she wanted to.
Alexe, meanwhile, was very conflicted. She noted how Jonathon wasn't putting a lot of effort in while Ricky was actively pursuing her and coming on strong.
Alexe let Jonathon know how she was feeling, and he apologized for being aloof. Jonathon confirmed to Alexe that he was into her, and he let her know that he'd try harder and do better.
Wells laughed about how Bailey was out of Jeremy's league, and then Hakeem was shown trying to fight his nerves and anxiety ahead of the Rose Ceremony.
Hakeem went around and complimented all the ladies, trying to work his way into some sort of romance. After speaking to the ladies, he hid behind bushes and blew off some steam.
"F-ck! It will all work out!" Hakeem attempted to convince himself.
At the Rose Ceremony, Lexi gave her rose to Justin, Zoe handed her rose to Brian, Kat offered her rose to Dale, Jessica gave her rose to Spencer, Bailey gave her rose to Jeremy, and Alexe pinned her rose on Jonathon.
"I didn't get the girl that I want, but I know the person that is out there for me is going to love everything about me. I am who I am, and that is so okay! I'm not afraid to show that, so we're good!" Hakeem said in his final words.
Kyle said he came out of Paradise "a better man" and the experience was "f-cking cool."
Ricky admitted he was pissed because he's never going to be anybody's second choice, and Sam lamented about how he didn't find what he was looking for in Costa Rica.
"But you've got to keep the main thing, the main thing. And I think what I was able to do was show a different side of me, and I hope it opens up the door for me to my person later on down he road," Sam concluded.
Jesse teased at the end of the evening how everything was about to change.