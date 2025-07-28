Once the shocking episode aired, Justin was criticized on Instagram for leading Lexi on and wasting her time, prompting Justin to defend himself and allege that Lexi had given him mixed signals in Paradise.
Lexi clapped back and claimed Justin was creating a false narrative about their relationship, and the pair continued to bicker back and forth on Justin's Instagram page.
"It was disappointing," Justin recalled of Lexi's public jabs.
"It's one thing if you don't want to talk to me about it, like, cool, I get it. I get it. But then to take to social media, I'm like, 'Okay, well, now it's just petty and now it feels like you're just using the moment to kind of do something for yourself out of it at my expense.'"
Justin added, "I don't really appreciate some of the shade that she's thrown with her TikToks and some of the messaging that she has used and song choices and comments and stuff like that -- I don't think it's necessary."
Still, Justin insisted that he has respect for Lexi.
"And I don't think [her behavior] is respectful," Justin noted. "So it was disappointing to see, for sure."
But when looking back on that Rose Ceremony, Justin admitted Lexi didn't deserve to be blindsided when he had offered his rose to Susie instead.
Justin therefore acknowledged he "can understand why" Lexi "is hurt" after their stint on Bachelor in Paradise.
"I tried to reach out to her twice because I do value communication and I understand the facts are, yes, I did blindside her. She did not see that coming, and I deeply feel bad for that," Justin admitted.
"I feel bad for catching her off guard. I feel bad if it was an embarrassing thing for her. I empathize, and that's why I wanted to have a conversation."
Justin shared how he would've liked to explain the following to Lexi: "Hey, there is more color to this that I can add and I'd love to have a dialogue. Here is what I was picking up on; here were my hesitations and what I was feeling. Here are things I was worried about that have been confirmed. Can you speak to that?"
Justin reiterated how he simply wanted to talk to Lexi about why things went down the way that they did.
"I got nothing [back]. I was like, 'Okay, I get it. Protect your peace.' At that point, I feel like I did what I could to try to mend or do what I could," Justin explained.
"Again, I understand her being hurt, and I apologize for that. It's a conversation I wish we could've had."
Jason suggested a phone call could've solved a lot of this drama between Justin and Lexi.
"Yeah!" Justin agreed. "I think there's a mature way to go about things, and it's just not what I would do. But you know, do what you've got to do!"
Justin, however, insisted that he's still "sorry" for hurting Lexi and that he has "no problem" with Lexi today.
"I've got no ill will," Justin said, adding that he doesn't "have anything poor to say about Lexi" either.
"I think that she is a really kind person. I think she is a nice girl. I think she does want something serious. I am not taking anything away from her. I have nothing negative to say about her. She is a nice person."
Justin reasoned, "I wouldn't have clicked with her and picked her [in Paradise] if I didn't think that about her, and I still think that about her."
On Bachelor in Paradise, Justin had asked Lexi out on a date, and the pair seemed to hit it off and connect.
But Lexi, feeling anxious and paranoid about repeating the mistakes of her past, decided to take a step back since she was friends with Susie and wasn't convinced that Justin was ready to enter another serious relationship.
Lexi therefore appeared to keep her distance from Justin for a few days, until Susie arrived on the beach and gave Lexi the greenlight to pursue Justin with a hopeful heart.
Lexi then let Justin know at the cocktail party preceding the second Rose Ceremony of the season that she wanted to give their relationship a real shot -- and they appeared to seal the deal with a kiss.
But Justin apparently thought it was too little, too late, and many fans weren't thrilled about how he had chosen Susie over Lexi.
"Bro, totally fine if you still have feelings for your very sweet ex, but don't lead another very sweet girl on," an Instagram user wrote to Justin on one of his reels earlier this month. "Just own your feelings and tell her that her intuition was right. Why waste her time?"
Justin replied to the critic, "I had no intention to lead anyone on. I was very intentional with who I pursued. But unfortunately the same interest was not reciprocated for days."
Justin continued, "I was then informed that this person didn't have interest in dating someone that didn't live where she lived, was unsure if we wanted the same things out of life, etc (this part of the conversation wasn't shown) as well as telling me to pursue other women as she wanted to pursue other men, prior to ending things with me."
Justin claimed his pre-Rose Ceremony conversation with Lexi was "the first time" he received "any sense of interest" from her in Costa Rica.
"And I found it concerning that all of the reservations from less than 24 hours ago were no longer there... minutes before we lined up for the rose ceremony," Justin wrote.
"I chose to self sacrifice for someone I deeply care about rather than take the chance of continuing to pursue someone who I didn't feel was genuinely interested in me. Hope you can try to understand it was a difficult situation to navigate for all parties involved."
Lexi fired back at Justin in his comments, insisting that his allegations were "simply not true."
Lexi went on to write: "And you know it. As someone who claims to value communication, I suggest you reflect on how you show up in that space, because this narrative isn't it. I won't let you twist my words or rewrite my truth."
"We both know the reality of what happened," she snapped.
"I genuinely hope you take the time to grow and heal so you don't repeat this kind of behavior with someone else. Wishing you clarity and accountability on that path. Please don't share my story or use my words that are simply not true."
Justin subsequently clapped back and shared alleged evidence as to why he wasn't lying.
"Luckily cameras were present for the conversation... 'You're in LA growing your business and I'm in Atlanta growing mine, and I have no plans of leaving Atlanta' as well as 'I'm not sure we even want the same things out of life' weren't apart of the reservations you communicated to me? To which I responded hey I would love to talk about these things but you haven't given me a chance to? To which you apologized for projecting on me? None of that happened?" Justin wrote.
Justin also insisted that he "absolutely" values communication and he had tried to contact Lexi multiple times post-show to hash things out.
"I've tried to reach out to you twice post show in an effort to communicate in which I've received zero response from you. Nonetheless still apologize for what transpired and wish you the best," Justin said.
But the sparring didn't stop there, and Lexi made sure to put in the last word.
"You're now using the points I raised about us having a relationship to justify not pulling me aside before the rose ceremony and sharing your concerns? I'm fully aware of what was filmed and what has happened off camera in LA. People talk," Lexi wrote.
"I asked you directly to come to me if anything changed, and you chose not to. That lack of respect speaks volumes. I didn't reach out after the show because, frankly, there was nothing left to say. I'm moving on with my life. Wishing you clarity and healing."