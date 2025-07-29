According to actual footage of the conversation in question, Dale had admitted, "I just want to go on a date to see if Kat sweats," to a group of people that included Jonathon.
"[I] overheard it and I was like, 'That's not a cool thing!'" Jonathon said during the Tuesday, July 29 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast hosted by Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall.
Jonathon's allegation made Kat wonder if this was all a game to Dale, who vented in a confessional, "Jonathon is trying to sabotage the situation. Why would I try to get a rise out of Kat? That wasn't the case."
While some Bachelor in Paradise fans have slammed Jonathon for breaking "bro code" with Dale, Jonathon assured Nick, "That [code] is safe for people I would have called 'bro,' and I have nothing against Dale, but him and I weren't bros."
Jonathon said he and Kat, on the other hand, had "built a really strong friendship" by that point in the show.
"We didn't work out romantically, but I was like, 'You know what? She's awesome. I know she's doing so much better than she had been previously, and I want to make sure that she gets through this in one piece and has a great outcome from the show," Jonathon explained.
"That being said, my loyalty is to her in this situation, you know what I mean? So I overhear somebody that isn't my person or my friend or whatever say something about one of my others, I'm going to let the friend that's closest to me know."
Dale had tried to clear things up with Kat by denying the allegation.
Although Dale was shown saying he'd absolutely "rip another date" with another woman, he told Kat that it was just "boys talk" and he'd been joking around.
Jonathon noted on "The Viall Files" that if he and Dale were actually close friends, he would've "talked to him about it" to his face.
"I would've confronted him about it and been like, 'What did you mean by that?'" Jonathon insisted.
"But that just wasn't my place to. If that was one of my friends, for sure, I'd be like, 'Dude, you're acting like an idiot right now.' That's the thing, I would never associate with that conversation, you know?"
When Kat was trying to get to the bottom of things, she asked Jeremy Simon if Dale had said he wanted to go on a date in order to make her sweat, but Jeremy claimed, "I don't know what he said. He didn't say that though!"
Instead of telling Kat the truth, Jeremy warned Dale that he needed to do some damage control.
"[Kat asked], 'Did Dale say he wanted to go on a date to get back at [me] and be toxic?' And I was like, 'No, what are you talking about?!'" Jeremy told Dale on the show.
"What?!" Dale responded. "Where did that even come from... Jonathon?"
Dale told the cameras that his comment was misconstrued and Jonathon was stirring the pot.
On "The Viall Files," Jonathon pointed out how Dale and Jeremy were "bros" and so Jeremy honored the "bro code" by lying to Kat.
"In [Jeremy]'s moment, he was like, 'Hey, I'm going to have my buddy's back and that didn't happen,'" Jonathon said.
After speaking with Jeremy, Dale interrupted Jonathon and Kat's conversation to find out what was going on.
"He didn't look at me once when he walked up... He was tunnel vision on Kat, so I was just like, 'Okay, well I have no purpose in this conversation.' I was like, 'I'm going to get out of here,'" Jonathon recalled.
Rather than picking a fight with Dale, Jonathon had just walked away from the conversation. He apparently didn't think it was his battle to fight.
Nick's wife, Natalie Joy, criticized Jonathon for backing down and saying maybe he had heard it wrong.
"I was like, 'Stick to your guns!'" Natalie said.
"Yeah, you got gaslit!" Nick told Jonathon.
"I didn't know exactly how I heard it. I guess [I told Kat] verbatim, but in the moment, I was [second guessing myself], like, 'Sh-t, did somebody else say that?!" Jonathon admitted.
In the end, Kat decided to believe Dale, and Jeremy gave Jonathon a hard time for being "a drama starter."
But Nick reminded his listeners that Jeremy had lied straight to Kat's face, and so Jonathon said Jeremy definitely should've handled the situation differently.
"For me, I would've handled it in a way where I'd go, 'Dude, don't say stupid sh-t like that. This person clearly has a lot of feelings for you and is on the road to loving you -- and you're going to say something like that?' So, I don't know," Jonathon explained.
He added, "If [Dale] did say that, I would want to give my friend the opportunity to own up to it directly rather than hear it from me and they have this whole freak out or whatever they want to do in reaction to what was said."
Had he been in Jeremy's shoes, Jonathon said he would've told Dale to tell Kat the truth right away.
"I would say, 'Hey, you need to go tell them right now,' because they're asking me and clearly the word is spreading. Go nip it in the ass now and say, 'Yeah, I said this,' and then let it be done with," Jonathon shared.