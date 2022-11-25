Johnny DePhillipo has revealed whether he has the closure he needs to move on from his relationship with Victoria Fuller and if he's open to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise again.

"I feel better after the reunion," Johnny told BachelorNation.com following Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion that taped on November 4 and aired Tuesday night on ABC.

"I feel like I can finally start putting my relationship with Victoria to bed and moving on. I'm ready to put it behind me."

Bachelor in Paradise's reunion aired five months after the finale in Mexico taped and Johnny popped the question to Victoria.

During the reunion, Johnny and Victoria confirmed they had decided to end their engagement, and Victoria announced she's now in a committed relationship to The Bachelorette 17 alum Greg Grippo.

In post-show press, Johnny and Victoria agreed they broke up a few weeks after they got engaged but didn't officially split until mid-September. Victoria has also claimed her first date with Greg was in late October, when the pair was spotted in Italy together.

While Johnny acknowledged he "got the closure" he needed at the reunion, he revealed that the closure actually came earlier than that -- "a while ago," in fact.

"I know now everything I need to know to move forward with my life," Johnny said.

"We very much weren't working out. We were on two different levels. She is used to a lifestyle that I wasn't there for yet. She seemed to need more and it wasn't supposed to work out right now."

But when it comes to dating, Johnny shared how he needs a little time.

"I am stepping back and working on me for now," Johnny said.

"I don't think there will be any engagements for me again any time soon. I am open to dating and I'm not going to let this bring me down."

On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion, Victoria said her relationship with Johnny fell apart when he allegedly called her "a f-cking c-nt" and criticized her womanhood since she doesn't cook or clean. Victoria said she had to get out of the relationship because she wasn't happy.

Johnny admitted he and Victoria started fighting a lot once they returned to the real world, but he denied having said those awful things. He accused Victoria of dishing out "low blows" because she was nervous.

Johnny also seemed to believe Victoria had cheated on him because they had been in couple's counseling prior to Victoria's European adventure with Greg in late October.

"As much as things didn't end great for us at the reunion," Johnny said, "Victoria did teach me a lot and I do have respect for her. I really do wish her all the best."

Johnny pointed out how he doesn't want his breakup with Victoria to "deter [him] from dating."

As for whether he'd like to appear on a future season of Bachelor in Paradise, he responded, "Hell yeah."

"I would go back to Paradise," Johnny confirmed. "I know first-hand that it works. I would love to go back. If they want me next year, I'll be there!"

Victoria and Greg flaunted their connection on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion and giggled about their relationship and the fact they got matching "Ciao" tattoos while in Italy.

"No one has to understand it or get it, and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f-cking want," Victoria told fans. "I don't give two sh-ts because I've got this m-therf-cker."

Victoria recently shared with Us Weekly that Greg may be moving from New York City to Nashville to be with her in the near future and they are both taking the relationship very seriously.

Victoria said she still wants to be a wife and start a family, and she believes Greg is on the same page.

