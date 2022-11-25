Bachelor in Paradise's reunion aired five months after the finale in Mexico taped and Johnny popped the question to Victoria.
During the reunion, Johnny and Victoria confirmed they had decided to end their engagement, and Victoria announced she's now in a committed relationship to The Bachelorette 17 alum Greg Grippo.
In post-show press, Johnny and Victoria agreed they broke up a few weeks after they got engaged but didn't officially split until mid-September. Victoria has also claimed her first date with Greg was in late October, when the pair was spotted in Italy together.
While Johnny acknowledged he "got the closure" he needed at the reunion, he revealed that the closure actually came earlier than that -- "a while ago," in fact.
"I know now everything I need to know to move forward with my life," Johnny said.
"We very much weren't working out. We were on two different levels. She is used to a lifestyle that I wasn't there for yet. She seemed to need more and it wasn't supposed to work out right now."
But when it comes to dating, Johnny shared how he needs a little time.
"I am stepping back and working on me for now," Johnny said.
"I don't think there will be any engagements for me again any time soon. I am open to dating and I'm not going to let this bring me down."
On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion, Victoria said her relationship with Johnny fell apart when he allegedly called her "a f-cking c-nt" and criticized her womanhood since she doesn't cook or clean. Victoria said she had to get out of the relationship because she wasn't happy.
Johnny admitted he and Victoria started fighting a lot once they returned to the real world, but he denied having said those awful things. He accused Victoria of dishing out "low blows" because she was nervous.