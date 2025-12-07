Jess Edwards has shared what's new in her relationship with Spencer Conley months after the pair fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise. Jess, who accepted Spencer's marriage proposal on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season earlier this year, took to TikTok on Wednesday, December 3 and posted a video of herself sitting on rocks by the ocean as the sun shone down on her smiling face. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Jess wrote over the footage, "Visiting my favorite spot on my last day living in San Diego." As the video clip progressed, Jess started walking with cowboy boots in her hand. "My heart is a little heavy but so full," The Bachelor alum wrote in the caption. "Thankful for everything this place gave me. I'm so excited for this new chapter, Texas here I come!" Supportive messages poured in from fans, and Spencer quipped in the comments, "Suck it San Diego, she's with Dallas now (jk love San Diego but kinda not kidding)." Jess last updated fans about her move from California to Texas in early November. "I'm having movers move all my things the weekend before Thanksgiving so that when we get back everything is here," Jess told her followers at the time. Jess went on to share the areas of Texas where she and Spencer were looking to move to. "Lots of questions about the move! We're looking at places in Lower Greenville & M Streets," Jess revealed. "My main want is a very walkable area to lots of things because that's something I love about where I live in SD." The Bachelor in Paradise alum also confirmed that she'll be moving into Spencer's pre-existing place, although temporarily. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) "Spencer's current lease isn't up until January so we have some time & I will be getting a storage unit for a few weeks," Jess explained last month. When asked how she plans to move all of her belongings from California to Texas, Jess joked, "Great question. No clue." "Movers that move things & also ship cars," she added. "But seriously if you have any recommendations send them my way!!!!" While Jess and Spencer weren't the only couple who found love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, they were the only couple who left Costa Rica engaged. During a Q&A session with fans via Instagram this past summer, Jess and Spencer revealed their wedding timeline. "We're taking things one step at a time, I feel like," Spencer shared, according to BachelorNation.com. Jess agreed, "We are, yes. We'll probably re-evaluate when it's been a year, so probably next May we'll start talking more plans." The pair also said they were still getting to know each other following their stint on Bachelor in Paradise, which wrapped filming in May in Costa Rica. When Jess and Spencer chose love over $250,000 on Bachelor in Paradise's Season 10 finale, they passed the final relationship test by deciding that their relationship was more valuable than money. Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer therefore allowed the couple to pick one of three envelopes each containing a check for a different amount of money. The couple selected an envelope with $190,000 inside, which the couple planned to use towards building a future together. In addition to Spencer and Jess, Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer also won money in the amount of $25,000 on Bachelor in Paradise. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Alexe and Andrew left Paradise still dating and in love, and so did Jeremy Simon and Bailey Taylor Brown. Kat Izzo and Dale Moss also remained a couple post-Paradise, but subsequently split. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!