But Jill revealed on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast last week that she "had no other choice" but to break up with Jacob shortly after he "hard launched" their relationship on social media because he had broken her trust and he "really fumbled the bag."
And according to Jacob, Jill's version of the story is accurate.
"You were the right person at the wrong time," Jacob began in his open letter to the architectural historian from Rhode Island.
"You gave 100% while I gave 80. You pushed me to look for quality work, change my schedule, and focus on my family instead of hollow relationships. You asked for better communication while I was lacking. You showed up when I didn't. Trust was lost."
Jacob, who lives in Scottsdale, AZ, admitted it was difficult being in a long-distance relationship, which resulted in poor communication between the former couple.
"Yes, distance was a big factor for me," Jacob acknowledged.
"Being 2,000 miles away comes with its share of challenges but that wasn't the main reason. It was readiness of commitment. I appreciate you making me recognize this at the cost of you trying to make it work."
Jill revealed on "Click Bait" last week that she and Jacob had begun talking three weeks before the reunion taped, and in that short amount of time, they were "struggling" to make things work.
"We had talked before the reunion and we were both open to giving it a go. At the reunion, I wanted to show you a glorious moment to somehow undo the pain I caused in Mexico," Jacob continued in his post, referring to how he had questioned if Jill was truly his "person" after "The Split" twist, which resulted in him ending their romance on the beach.
"But it isn't about the big moments. It's about the little things. I wasn't there to give you my whole heart because of my insecurities. I have a lot of refinement to do before I can mentally and spiritually be there."
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
"I wish I had tried to pursue us as just a couple... an actual relationship where we could be just talking and having fun with each other... I kind of do wish that I at least continued things," he said.
Jacob "hard launched" his relationship with Jill on November 23 on Instagram.
He wrote how Jill's "beautiful personality" is right for him and he was "honored" to call her his girlfriend.
"After rekindling what was a 3 day relationship on the beach we both realized we're right for each other," Jacob gushed at the time.
"You have really impressed me and made me extremely happy these past few weeks. I'm so looking forward to spending some quality time with you on the east coast and you here in the west. Glad you stayed open to us."
ADVERTISEMENT
Jill claimed on "Click Bait" that she and Jacob had planned a trip to Rhode Island together once Bachelor in Paradise's reunion aired late last month.
"It was going to be really cute," Jill noted. "But then unfortunately, everything kind of just fell through."
Jill said going through a public breakup -- when she had wanted to keep her romance with Jacob private -- has been "so tough," adding, "I hate it."
Jill, however, said she has no hard feelings toward Jacob after their split.
"I don't wish ill will upon Jacob," she insisted. "I think that in the future, he could be a good partner to somebody if he puts in some work. So yeah, hopefully he will do so and somebody will be right for him."
Jill and Jacob were friends on Bachelor in Paradise before sparking a connection. They were known for having similar fun, quirky and outgoing personalities, and they really hit it off during a date -- during which they both got naked -- on the show's eighth season.
But during "The Split" twist, Jill was whisked away to a hotel with her girlfriends and Jacob developed a crush on a newcomer, Kate Gallivan, on the Paradise beach.
Kate, however, diverted her attention away from Jacob and onto Logan Palmer.
Once Jill and Jacob reunited after "The Split," Jacob confessed that Jill probably wasn't his "person" considering he was able to move on from their romance quickly and catch feelings for Kate. He therefore ended their relationship, and Jill left Paradise brokenhearted.
Jacob ultimately departed Paradise as well, alone and single, when the ABC series filmed in June.
Now that Jill is back in the dating pool, she joked that "the bar" is set "literally on the floor" following her relationship with Jacob.
"I don't want to say I'm embarrassed, because unfortunately the hard launch happened and it is what it is... "We're going to move on," Jill said.
Jacob memorably told Gabby Windey that she's "smoking hot" but he only connected with and wanted to date Rachel. He therefore said if Gabby was the only The Bachelorette star, he would've sent himself home. Jacob later called his comments "ignorant" and apologized.