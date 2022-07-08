Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer has teased an "absolutely crazy" season, confirming that the format has been switched up and there will definitely be some changes.

"It's insane down here. It's absolutely crazy," Jesse, 43, told Us Weekly on a recent episode of its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.

Jesse was on-location in Mexico when he conducted the interview, but according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Bachelor in Paradise has already wrapped filming its eighth season and finale spoilers have leaked out.

"There's all these people. There is just so much chaos, so much drama, and never-before-seen things down here taking place in Paradise," Jesse shared.

"I've been watching this show for years, I'm huge fan of it. And we've been switching things up. We've been changing things up and it's hard to keep track of it all, to be honest."

Carbone reported how Bachelor in Paradise will feature a new twist similar to "Casa Amor" on CBS' Love Island.

The "Casa Amor" twist sends one gender of cast members over to a different villa where they meet a brand-new group of singles of the opposite sex, ultimately putting the bonds and romances of pre-existing couples to the test.

"It's been amazing. It's like herding cats when you have this many people and this much drama," Jesse explained.

"You need so much SPF and water and you just [have to] be ready. I'm having so much fun. I always wondered as a fan of the show, 'How paradise-y was Paradise?' And I can tell you, it is so much fun. It really is paradise. This place is magic."

ABC has yet to announce the cast of Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season, but it's been confirmed The Bachelor alum Wells Adams will once again be serving up drinks in Paradise.

Jesse said his dynamic with the fan-favorite bartender was "amazing."

"I wish I could be back there with him more. He makes a mean margarita, it's delicious. I get jealous," Jesse said.

"The cast, I mean, they get to enjoy the fruits of his labor. He's been phenomenal. It's been so much fun working with him; he's like the mayor down there."

Back in early June, Jesse took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself posing next to an "open" sign on a beach decorated with blankets, vases and lights.

"With the power vested in me, I now officially declare Paradise OPEN!!!" Jesse captioned the image, announcing that the season had officially begun production.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres its new season Tuesday, September 27 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

But until then, ABC will be airing The Bachelorette's nineteenth season starring dual leading ladies, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

"It's double the drama. You got two Bachelorettes," Jesse told Us ahead of The Bachelorette's premiere on Monday, July 11 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

"I mean, it's double the love, double the drama, double the fun."

Jesse filmed The Bachelorette after hosting Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, which wrapped in March.

While The Bachelor's Season 26 finale featured Susie Evans dumping Clayton in Iceland and claiming they weren't meant to be, the pair reconnected and reconciled after the show.

Clayton proceeded to move to Virginia to be with Susie, and they are still happily dating.

"I was worried about them in Iceland. When I had that talk with Clayton on the bench, heading into 'the Rose Ceremony from hell,' I had no idea how this was going to go," Jesse recalled.

"I didn't even know what was going on at After the Final Rose when he walked her out -- where they were, what was happening. I am so happy for them. They just seemed so happy together and so in love. It just seems like things are going great for them out in Virginia."

Jesse said he's in "constant communication" with Clayton and Susie and they've been trying to "find a window" for them to meet up once their schedules slow down.

"But yeah, she has definitely helped his Instagram game," Jesse joked.

"There's no doubt about that. I support them. I troll him all the time. It's like the football locker-room thing. I love just getting on him and his fashion and those workout videos and everything else he's doing."

But Jesse reiterated how he "could not be happier for the two of them," adding, "I know it wasn't the road normally traveled to get to that point, but I just know they're so in love with one another and I think itâ€™s great."

