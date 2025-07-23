According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 22, Hannah and Adam filed marriage paperwork in a Tennessee court on June 21.
Hannah -- who currently serves as the head of "Paradise Relations" on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season -- had also posted a photo of herself holding up a marriage certificate with Adam by her side on July 11.
"Final countdown!" Hannah captioned the image at the time.
Hannah was wearing red fitness attire while she was beaming ear to ear in the photo, and she had tagged Nashville, TN, as the couple's location.
Hannah and Adam kicked off their "wedding week" on Monday, July 21 by teasing fans about her upcoming destination wedding.
Hannah uploaded a sweet video in which she and Adam were waiting at the airport and toasted two glasses of champagne.
The pair kissed in the video and high-fived as Hannah was giggling and holding her man's hands with excitement.
"About to board the flight that takes us to the start of forever. Wedding week is here and my heart has never felt so sure," The Bachelor alum gushed on social media.
Hannah also shared a video via Instagram Stories of Adam carrying her wedding dress in a garment bag at the airport.
"Obviously @admandew ended up carrying the dress," Hannah captioned the footage.
Hannah previously told Us that she didn't take any risks when selecting her wedding gown for the big day.
"I feel like my style is pretty consistent now. I just love something classic, feminine, beautiful," Hannah said. "I think people will not be shocked by what I pick."
Hannah added, "I definitely can call back to some of my favorite dresses, but I've never worn anything like this -- and I hope I never do again. It's one of those really big moments that you just dream of. So, I'm really excited for everybody to see."
Hannah revealed in December 2024 that she had picked out her wedding dress in New York City. Heather accompanied Hannah for the day of dress shopping.
Hannah and Adam, who got engaged in August 2023, bought their "dream" house together in October in Nashville, which is a few hours away from where Hannah grew up in Alabama.
Hannah met Adam on the Hinge dating app when they were both living in Los Angeles after her friend had created a profile for The Bachelorette alum, who had grown tired of her same old dating patterns.
The Bachelor alum admitted she actually "liked" Adam's picture first, only to find out that they lived on the same street, during a May 2024 appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
After having a brief exchange about the coincidence, Hannah said Adam asked her out for a drink in his second message to her.
"So he was very direct, and I love that," Hannah gushed to co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "We don't have time to go back and forth on this app... You can't do that."
Hannah explained that Adam didn't know she had starred on The Bachelorette when they first talked and he was solely interested in her because of her "top notch" dating profile.
But moments before their first date, Adam apparently looked Hannah up and found out that not only had she been the Bachelorette, but she was also vlogging about her dating experiences on social media.
Hannah said Adam playfully called her out on it but didn't have a problem with it.
"I kind of kept our relationship to myself for a while, and then he got thrown into it," said Hannah, who found fame when she competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir.
Not only did Hannah write that she felt like Tyler's "backup player who never got to play in the game," but she also said their relationship "wasn't some game" to her and he "broke" her heart when he began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after The Bachelorette 15 wrapped on TV.
Hannah also gave her relationship with her The Bachelorette third-place finisher, Peter Weber, another shot.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter had slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.