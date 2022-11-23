Bachelor in Paradise's reunion special filmed on November 4, but Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone didn't publicly report his findings about Aaron being an alleged player until November 10.
However until now, it had been unclear if Genevieve had already managed to learn about the allegations against Aaron on her own by the time the pair filmed Bachelor in Paradise's reunion or if she was still clueless about them at the time.
On November 10, Carbone reported it appeared Aaron had a "new girlfriend," a San Diego-based woman whom he began spending time with at least nine months ago.
Carbone had published photos from the mystery woman's Instagram account in an attempt to prove Aaron had been dating the woman well before Paradise was filmed in June 2022 and show the pair had also reunited in July shortly after filming ended.
Carbone then reported on November 16 that Aaron was also dating a second woman while he was dating the first woman and had repeatedly lied and told each woman he was not romantically involved with the other.
The second woman reportedly reached out to Carbone on November 14 and provided him with screenshots of text messages that show the two women communicated in June and only finally discovered Aaron had been two-timing them while he was off in Mexico striking up a third relationship with Genevieve onBachelor in Paradise.
The two women claimed to have compared notes and discovered that Aaron had allegedly been playing them both for months. Aaron had allegedly repeatedly told each woman that he was "just friends" with the other, which is how he got away with dating them simultaneously.
The first woman Carbone wrote about is reportedly still dating Aaron now, while the second woman who came forward on November 16 claims she's done with him.
"Aaron was caught and I think this is pretty sh-tty he did this to both of these women. This isn't just, 'Oh, he was dating someone pre-show.' No, he was lying and manipulating two women pre-BIP filming -- and then went down to the beach and did the same to Genevieve," Carbone wrote in a blog posting.
In order to avoid confusion, Carbone called Aaron's alleged girlfriend Amy and the woman who came forward on November 16, Beth.
Beth told Carbone she had started seeing Aaron in September 2021, when Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season was airing on ABC.
Beth and Aaron allegedly dated from September through November 2021, when they broke it off.
In January of this year, Beth and Aaron allegedly rekindled their relationship and started dating again. According to Beth, their romance was more serious this year and Aaron even helped her raise a puppy.
Beth told Carbone that she and Aaron were together all the time from January through May 2022, only a couple of weeks before Aaron left San Diego to film Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season.
During that time, Aaron was allegedly also still seeing Amy.
"Once Aaron went off to film BIP in June, Beth had known Amy was in the picture, but was always assured by Aaron that Amy was just a friend and nothing was going on. Yet, he was telling Amy the same thing about Beth," Carbone explained.
Carbone proceeded to upload the screenshots of Beth and Amy's alleged text-message exchange about Aaron from June 23.
ADVERTISEMENT
Beth texted Amy that, despite what Aaron had told Amy, her relationship with Aaron was "way more than platonic."
"There was overlap [between us]... If he told you we have always had a platonic relationship since last year, he is completely lying to you," Beth told Amy.
Amy said Aaron had intensely claimed he and Beth were "just friends" and so looking back, "it is insane how much he blatantly lied to both of us about this."
Beth went on to explain how Aaron had helped her raise a puppy from January through the middle of May this year.
"We were talking everyday and seeing each other almost everyday... so messed up that he put us in the situation," Beth shared. "And then he told me he wanted to go on Paradise but stay with me, and I was like absolutely not. Just so f-cked up!!"
Amy then confirmed she was with Aaron in January and stayed with him "a few nights" in February and March. She claimed they started hanging out "more heavily" in April.
"By then through when he left for Paradise [in June], I was with him every day," Amy wrote.
Amy, however, told Beth that she wasn't looking to be in a serious relationship at the time and so she essentially gave Aaron permission to appear on Bachelor in Paradiseand prepared for what she was going to see on TV.
The women then kindly apologized to each other, and Beth called Aaron "so manipulative."
Amy called Aaron "psycho," adding, "It sounds like he has been saying the same exact things to both of us on and off since last year."
Beth added how Aaron always made her seem crazy and accused her of "overthinking" things when she would question him about the other woman, aka Amy.
"When he was lying the whole time!!!" Beth complained. "Like when I wasn't there he used you to fill that void and when you weren't there he used me to fill that void."
ADVERTISEMENT
Beth said she'd probably never speak to Aaron again, but Amy wrote how she planned to talk to Aaron once he returned home from Paradise -- "only to tell him what we both know and that it's done moving forward." (But, as previously mentioned, Amy and Aaron are apparently still spending time together).
The girls lamented about how Aaron isn't a good guy and their family and friends supposedly thought that for a while. The women agreed how they both deserve better.
Beth said even her mother believes Aaron is "made for TV" and his responses on the show always seemed like "bullsh-t" and what women just wanted to hear.
"He was saying I love you and all of that starting last year," Amy alleged.
And then Beth revealed, "He was always saying he has a lot of love for me too and how special I am to him and when he was drunk he would tell me how in love with me he was. What a piece of sh-ttttt. Wow!"
The conversation ended with Amy calling Aaron "an assh-le."
Carbone then reiterated in his blog how Amy, although clearly upset and bothered by Aaron's behavior, never chose to break it off with Aaron once he returned home from filming Paradise.
"This is some serious controlling, toxic behavior in my opinion... He doesn't seem to realize how he comes across and how he treats women," Carbone concluded.