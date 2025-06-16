Bachelor in Paradise's first wave of Golden cast members for Season 10 has been unveiled.

ADVERTISEMENT
ABC has announced nine senior cast members who will be the first Golden arrivals on the beach when Bachelor in Paradise returns with a two-hour episode on Monday, July 7 at 8PM ET/PT and next day on Hulu.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The women from Gerry Turner's The Golden Bachelor season who will show up at the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise are Leslie Fhima, April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, and Natascha Hardee.

The men from Joan Vassos' The Golden Bachelorette season who will step on the beach early into the season are Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, and Ralph "RJ" Johnson.

The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alums already filmed Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica.

Jesse Palmer was on location as host, and Wells Adams reprised his role as bartender. In addition, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown took on a new "Paradise Relations" role in the all-new Champagne Lounge.

The identities of two Golden Paradise cast members had already been announced in May: Leslie and Gary Levingston.

While Leslie will be one of the first Golden alums to look for love on the beach, ABC revealed that Gary will be added to the mix later on in the season.

"The Goldens are proving that age is just a number as they bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how its done," ABC teased.

The Golden cast members will be joined by the younger generation of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums on the same beach.

The 16 initial cast members from the younger generation were announced by ABC earlier this month.

As previously announced, the 16 younger Bachelor in Paradise cast members, who will hit the beach on Day 1 during the premiere episode, include Alexe-Anne "Alexe" Godin, Bailey Taylor Brown, Brian Autz, Dale Moss, and Hakeem Moulton.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Jeremy Simon will also be a Day 1 arrival, as well as Jessica "Jess" Edwards, Jonathon Johnson, Justin Glaze, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Riquerdy "Ricky" Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley, and Zoe McGrady.

The entire cast will be joined by newcomers as people are eliminated at each Rose Ceremony in Costa Rica.

When Hannah was asked if viewers will see any flirtation between the Goldens and the younger cast on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, the Season 15 The Bachelorette star replied, "I definitely think that could be a possibility."

But Hannah, who had a front row seat to all the relationships and drama, treaded lightly as to not give too much away.

"Once you see the cast, I mean, the Goldens are amazing, and they are just up for anything! And that was so fun," Hannah teased.

"I know people have been concerned about mixing Goldens and the typical cast [in their 20s and 30s], and they bring so much fun. They are just up for whatever! So that's kind of all I can say."

But Hannah quipped, "Look, it's a bunch of single men and women who are out on the prowl, so there is a lot of flirting going on at all times!"

ADVERTISEMENT
And Wells said he didn't think age would be that big of a deal on the beach in Costa Rica during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

"This happens all the time in the real world. Look at Bill Belichick right now. It's happening in front of us," Wells pointed out.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"I don't know if it will [happen], but I think it'll be cool to have the Goldens around. The thing that I love about The Golden Bachelor so much is they've lived so much more life that their advice, their conversations, the stakes for them are just so much bigger."

Wells added, "I think that'll be a good thing for them to impart on all these young kids."

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10 NEWS