The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette alums already filmed Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica.
Jesse Palmer was on location as host, and Wells Adams reprised his role as bartender. In addition, The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown took on a new "Paradise Relations" role in the all-new Champagne Lounge.
The identities of two Golden Paradise cast members had already been announced in May: Leslie and Gary Levingston.
While Leslie will be one of the first Golden alums to look for love on the beach, ABC revealed that Gary will be added to the mix later on in the season.
"The Goldens are proving that age is just a number as they bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how its done," ABC teased.
The Golden cast members will be joined by the younger generation of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums on the same beach.
The entire cast will be joined by newcomers as people are eliminated at each Rose Ceremony in Costa Rica.
When Hannah was asked if viewers will see any flirtation between the Goldens and the younger cast on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, the Season 15 The Bachelorette star replied, "I definitely think that could be a possibility."
But Hannah, who had a front row seat to all the relationships and drama, treaded lightly as to not give too much away.
"Once you see the cast, I mean, the Goldens are amazing, and they are just up for anything! And that was so fun," Hannah teased.
"I know people have been concerned about mixing Goldens and the typical cast [in their 20s and 30s], and they bring so much fun. They are just up for whatever! So that's kind of all I can say."
But Hannah quipped, "Look, it's a bunch of single men and women who are out on the prowl, so there is a lot of flirting going on at all times!"
And Wells said he didn't think age would be that big of a deal on the beach in Costa Rica during a recent interview with Us Weekly.
"This happens all the time in the real world. Look at Bill Belichick right now. It's happening in front of us," Wells pointed out.
"I don't know if it will [happen], but I think it'll be cool to have the Goldens around. The thing that I love about The Golden Bachelor so much is they've lived so much more life that their advice, their conversations, the stakes for them are just so much bigger."
Wells added, "I think that'll be a good thing for them to impart on all these young kids."