Brandon and Serene got engaged on the Season 8 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which filmed five months ago in June.
On the reunion special that aired Tuesday night, Serene and Brandon confirmed they're still together and happy -- the only couple to actually last out of the whole Bachelor in Paradise season.
While Serene and Brandon turned down an offer from Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer to wed immediately after they got engaged on the beach in Mexico, they are already thinking about when their big day is going to be.
"We've landed on 2024," Serene shared.
"And we're starting to think what time of year we want to get married in, what kind of wedding we like, do we want it more in the day or at night? We're starting to have these fun little conversations."
But Serene continued, "Right now, we're really excited to get to do the holidays together, and be in public and be normal."
Brandon traveled to Serene's hometown of Oklahoma City for Thanksgiving, where she intended to show him around and introduce him to her friends.
On Thursday night, Serene posted a video of Brandon playing games with her family and then the couple crashing hard on the couch for a nap.
"And I think Christmas time, we're going to have our families come together and then just spend Christmas together here [in San Diego]," Brandon revealed.
Serene and Brandon are currently living together in San Diego, with Serene explaining, "We jumped at the chance for that. We're like, no one is deciding how much time we spend together anymore. Not after ['The Split' twist] week."
"We were spending 20 hours a day together, and so that was the first time it was like, 'Oh, this is what it's like to be without you?'" Serene recalled.
The couple said their secret to success was staying out of the drama and putting their happiness first.
"As many times as you saw drama throughout the season, each one of those times we were having a serious talk," Brandon explained. "So that's why we were farther along than everyone else's [relationships]."
And Serene said her long talks with Brandon made her feel "at ease" when he was popping the question.
Given 2024 isn't exactly right around the corner, Serene said she's looking forward to enjoying everyday life with Brandon and continuing to grow in love.
"We haven't gotten to walk down the street together yet," Serene told the magazine earlier this week.
"We still want to go on a date, to go hang out with our friends from Paradise that we both share. It's like, I want to show you what I like to get in the grocery store. There are just so many little things we haven't gotten to do together yet."
But Serene toldUs Weekly in a separate interview, "I would be lying if I wasn't, like, on wedding TikTok just saving stuff for later... I have a TikTok collection for wedding ideas already."
And Serene reiterated how she and Brandon didn't want to get married in Mexico since their family and friends weren't there.
"We loved each other enough to get married right there. [But] we've gotta have a party with our loved ones," Serene shared.
"Also, my mom would've killed me because I'm the first girl. I have two big brothers and so she's like, 'There's no way you are getting married without me.'"
On Bachelor in Paradise's finale, Serene told Brandon that they had a life-changing love, something more than she ever could have expected or dreamed about. She said she felt seen and understood more than ever before.
"I found my best friend, my missing puzzle piece and my soul mate," Serene told Brandon on the final day of filming. "I love you so much and I'm never going to take that for granted."
In reply, Brandon shared how "The Split" twist made him realize that he never wanted to spend another day of his life without her. Brandon gushed about how he loved her in every sense of the word and she's an "everlasting spark" that hit him so hard.
"I will love you until the end of time. I will love you until my last breath, and I want to start forever with you," Brandon said. "And that starts with making you my forever."
Brandon then got down on one knee and the couple got engaged.