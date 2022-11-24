And Brandon confirmed they've already "thought about wedding plans" given their engagement filmed in Mexico five months ago.
"We do have some things in rotation," Brandon said. "For now, we're just enjoying the moment and truly enjoying our engagement."
Serene shared how she and Brandon would be open to tying the knot where they first met.
"I think we would get married in Paradise if our families were there!" Serene shared.
"It is such a special place to us and having our families there in the place where we got engaged and thought about getting married would be so special. We are definitely thinking about it!"
In the meantime, Serene said she's just "so excited to go on a date" with Brandon in the real world.
"At this moment, we've been really cherishing our alone time together. Being in a very public relationship is going to change that a bit," Serene shared. "We're really excited for the future, but at the same time we've been really soaking in the bliss of our engagement."
Brandon agreed, "It's all just been so great, but I agree. I want to go on a date!"
"I want us to get all dressed up so I can take her out," he added. "This has all been amazing. We're just cherishing it all."
Serene and Brandon are clearly ready to shout about their love from the rooftops because over the last five months, they had to hide their relationship and keep it a secret from fans.
"It's been hard not getting to be in public at all," Brandon said of the "bubble" he and his fiancee were in.
"There have been some obstacles and things that don't happen in regular relationships. There have been things we've never dealt with before, but the most important thing is that we are a team."
Brandon said he and the teacher navigated things "well" and always managed to "life each other up" whenever necessary.
"He's Mr. Risk It All and I'm Miss Rule Follower," Serene joked.
"So he [made] me have a little fun and I'm the one who [reminded] him of the rules sometimes... We did get wigs, though. Brandon has liked wearing my wig more than me, though!"
On Bachelor in Paradise's finale, Serene told Brandon that they had a life-changing love, something more than she ever could have expected or dreamed about. She said she felt seen and understood more than ever before.
"I found my best friend, my missing puzzle piece and my soul mate," Serene shared with Brandon on the final day of filming. "I love you so much and I'm never going to take that for granted."
In reply, Brandon shared how "The Split" twist made him realize that he never wanted to spend another day of his life without her. Brandon gushed about how he loved her in every sense of the word and she's an "everlasting spark" that hit him so hard.
"I will love you until the end of time. I will love you until my last breath, and I want to start forever with you," Brandon said. "And that starts with making you my forever."
Brandon then got down on one knee and the couple got engaged.
Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer then joined the pair on the beach and revealed how he'd been ordained and could marry them on the spot if they wanted to be spontaneous and seal the deal.
However, the couple chose not to get married since they both want their loved ones to attend the wedding.
Brandon confirmed on the reunion it was love at first sight with Serene and she's the "most perfect" woman for him. And Serene said she was so grateful for Brandon, who yelled, "I love the sh-t out of you!"