"This time around it feels like the start of an exciting new chapter and we are looking forward to continuing doing life together," Joe, 37, toldPeople.
Joe and Serena told the magazine that their wedding was a "magical" and "big celebration" as well as a "fun weekend getaway" that was "accessible" for their 134 guests.
"[We] had a venue we loved!" Serena said. "Charleston is so beautiful and the minute we visited the city and The Cedar Room we could instantly envision our wedding there."
Given Serena is from Toronto and Joe is from Chicago -- and that they currently live together in New York -- the couple had no prior ties to Charleston.
However, the bride gushed, "[We were] so excited to create special memories there!"
Serena wore a "simple and elegant" form-fitted dress with "glowy" makeup and loose waves in her hair. She walked down the aisle to "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele before she and Joe, who wore a traditional tuxedo, exchanged personal, handwritten vows.
At the reception, Serena changed into a "chic and glamorous" dress, and the Bachelor in Paradise couple's first dance was to "Take My Heart" by The Tesky Brothers.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
Joe also said it was "super special" to exchange vows with Serena in front of Wells, who is a "good friend" to them both.
Joe gushed to People about how he married his "best friend," and Serena said Joe makes her "feel so safe and supported."
Joe said the Charleston ceremony was "the happiest moment of our lives," and Serena added, "It's truly such a magical day."
After the wedding, the pair took off to Italy for a honeymoon in Lake Como, Florence and Tuscany. Joe said he was looking forward to doing "nothing" with his wife and just relaxing.
"Joe booked our entire honeymoon, down to the dinner reservations! It's going to be unbelievably romantic. And the perfect fit for us as major pasta lovers," Serena concluded.
ADVERTISEMENT
Serena celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas, and the Canada native's loved ones hosted her a bridal shower in Joe's hometown of Chicago in June. That same month, Joe and his boys celebrated at his bachelor party in Las Vegas.
In November 2022, Joe and Serena said they had no desire to televise their wedding and share it with Bachelor Nation fans.
Joe looked at Serena in a YouTube video and said, "Anything in this world can change, but I highly doubt it."
The pair had initially intended to keep their first wedding a secret and only share the news with close family and friends, but a person apparently spotted them at the courthouse and so Serena and Joe were worried the story may get leaked.
Serena and Joe therefore posted a sweet video of their union on Instagram late last year, announcing their marriage in their own special way.
The Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale, which featured Joe's marriage proposal to Serena, aired in October 2021.
Serena told Us Weekly in September 2022 that she'd love to marry Joe exactly one year later -- even though she believed wedding venues would be limited -- and so she managed to achieve her goal.
Serena admitted at the time she was "very overwhelmed by the planning process" but felt ready to dive in.
"Joe will start off saying, 'Whatever you want,' but he is an opinionated guy. He has a vision for the wedding, for sure," Serena shared in Summer 2022.
"I think it's actually going to be very 50/50. I want it to feel like our wedding, not my wedding. And if anything, I would say he's probably more opinionated than I am about this stuff... It'll be a team effort."
Serena and her fiance celebrated their engagement party in July 2022, and that's when their parents met each other.
Serena and Joe believe they established a strong relationship foundation while filming Bachelor in Paradise.
ADVERTISEMENT
Serena, for instance, never let the fact Joe's ex-girlfriend of nearly two years, Kendall Long, was on the beach get in the way of her connection with Joe.
Serena kept her eye on the prize, avoided jealousy, and trusted Joe as Kendall sought closure.
Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise 7, Joe got eliminated very early from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and met Kendall on Season 5 of Paradise.
Despite being happy and in love, Joe and Kendall broke up because they couldn't agree on whether to live in Chicago or Kendall's home city of Los Angeles long-term.
Joe gave Los Angeles a chance during and after his stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2018 and wanted to move back to Chicago to be with his friends and family, but Kendall apparently wouldn't even consider relocating and trying out a life in Chicago. (Kendall is now engaged and living with her fiance in Germany).
And Serena dumped Matt James on his The Bachelor season that aired in early 2021 after her hometown date.