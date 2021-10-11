Bachelor in Paradise couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have announced whether they're expecting a baby boy or girl in January 2022 with a fall-themed display.

Raven, 30, and Adam, 31, both took to Instagram on Saturday and posted the same photo of the couple posing in their own little pumpkin patch outside of their Dallas, TX, home.

One large orange pumpkin had a big heart carved into it with a smaller white pumpkin placed inside.

Raven captioned the image, "OH BOY!!! Can't wait to meet our little pumpkin."

She also added a pumpkin emoji to her post as well as the following hashtags: #24weeks, #pregnant, #babybump, #ohbaby, #itsaboy and #boymom.

Adam wrote alongside the photo on his own Instagram account, "Boy dad mode activated," along with a blue heart emoji and a flexed-arm emoji.

Raven also wrote in the comments section of her post how she and Adam will share their son's name "once we decide."

Raven and Adam announced Raven's pregnancy in late July, less than four months after getting married.

Raven wrote on Instagram at the time, "OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I've loved you before you were in my womb!"

And Adam simultaneously wrote on his own page, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon... January 2022."

Raven, wearing casual ripped light jeans and a bodysuit, held a strip of ultrasound images in her hand as Adam, wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants, gazed at her lovingly and even jumped up and down with happiness.

The couple posed on their front steps and embraced in their backyard.

Adam confirmed Raven was 13 weeks pregnant at the time and they expect their little bundle of joy to arrive on January 26, 2022.

Raven said she found out she's pregnant right after her April 16 wedding in Dallas, TX.

"I've wanted to be a mom for a long time," Raven shared. "And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can't even imagine!"

In early June, Raven shared with Us Weekly how she and Adam were "definitely working on" starting a family "sooner than later" and felt ready to welcome a baby into the picture.

The pair claimed they came down with a case of "major baby fever" shortly after tying the knot.

"I think we agreed [that] we'd like two or three [kids]," Raven told Us in June. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."

Raven and Adam fell in love in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season in 2017 and then got engaged in June 2019.

After getting engaged, Raven and Adam initially scheduled their wedding for May 30, 2020, but they had to postpone the wedding multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Raven competed to win Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor's 21st season and finished as the runner-up.

For Adam's part, he competed for Rachel Lindsay's heart on The Bachelorette's thirteenth season in Spring 2017 before his BIP stint on Season 4.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

