Raven wrote on Instagram at the time, "OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I've loved you before you were in my womb!"
And Adam simultaneously wrote on his own page, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon... January 2022."
Raven, wearing casual ripped light jeans and a bodysuit, held a strip of ultrasound images in her hand as Adam, wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants, gazed at her lovingly and even jumped up and down with happiness.