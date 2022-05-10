The Bachelor alum Raven Gates has revealed that she and husband Adam Gottschalk attended therapy of all sorts before tying the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT
Raven and Adam got married in April 2021 and welcomed a baby together, son Gates Zev Gottschalk, in January 2022, and the couple apparently prepared themselves for raising a child together by attending extensive pre-marital counseling.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) 

"We have done every sort of therapy you can think of. Not because we needed it, we did it preventatively," Raven said during a recent appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast co-hosted by Joe Amabile, Tia Booth and Natasha Parker.

For instance, Raven and Adam even discussed before getting married how Raven would be the only person to get up in the middle of the night with their baby since Adam doesn't get paternity leave and "works long and hard hours."

"I knew that was up to me, and that's something we agreed on as a couple, that that's what I was going to do. And I was happy to do it," Raven said.

She elaborated of their relationship and why they needed therapy, "We come from two different backgrounds. We're two different religions. He's from California. He was raised differently. I'm from the South. I was raised with just my momma, and he was raised with a whole crew of people."

"And so we knew we had major differences on those kinds of things," Raven continued, "so we had pre-marital counseling. We had counseling before we had children. We had inter-faith counseling."

Raven said she and Adam also had family counseling to help prepare them for welcoming a baby.

"So we did all of that and worked it out," Raven noted.

Raven confirmed all the therapy really "helped" their post-Bachelor in Paradise relationship.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) 

"There's things that you can't prepare for, right? You can always try to prepare, but there's going to be a curveball and we learned that through every phase of our relationship," Raven said.

"But I think what's really good for me and Adam is we have our basic foundations that are so similar."

Raven insisted that she and Adam are on the same page and "don't want divorce."

"We want each other to be successful. Our family as a unit is the most important. So, that kind of foundation makes it easier to navigate the troubled waters when we get into them," the Arkansas native said.

Raven concluded how she and her husband want "the same endgame" in life and so they work hard to tackle their issues and remain in love.

Earlier this month, Raven and Adam, who met on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"Happy 1 year to the love of my life @adam_gottschalk," Raven wrote on Instagram. "A lot can happen in 1 year. Like I said in my vows, I'll hold your hand through it all."

The couple announced Raven's pregnancy in late July 2021, less than four months after getting married.

Raven wrote on Instagram at the time, "OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I've loved you before you were in my womb!"

ADVERTISEMENT
And Adam simultaneously wrote on his own page, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon... January 2022."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

The pair then shared in October 2021 how they had a boy on the way, who was due on January 26, 2022.

"OH BOY!!! Can't wait to meet our little pumpkin," Raven captioned an image of the couple posing in their self-made pumpkin patch at home.

Raven said she found out she's pregnant right after her April 16 wedding in Dallas, TX.

The pair claimed they had cases of "major baby fever" shortly after tying the knot.

"I think we agreed [that] we'd like two or three [kids]," Raven told Us Weekly in June of last year. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."

Raven and Adam fell in love in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season in 2017 and then got engaged in June 2019.

After getting engaged, Raven and Adam initially scheduled their wedding for May 30, 2020, but they had to postpone the wedding multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Raven competed to win Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor's 21st season and finished as the runner-up.

For Adam's part, he competed for Rachel Lindsay's heart on The Bachelorette's thirteenth season in Spring 2017 before his BIP stint on Season 4.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 4
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 4 NEWS