'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have done "every sort of therapy" together
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/10/2022
The Bachelor alum Raven Gates has revealed that she and husband Adam Gottschalk attended therapy of all sorts before tying the knot.
Raven and Adam got married in April 2021 and welcomed a baby together, son Gates Zev Gottschalk, in January 2022, and the couple apparently prepared themselves for raising a child together by attending extensive pre-marital counseling.
"We have done every sort of therapy you can think of. Not because we needed it, we did it preventatively," Raven said during a recent appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast co-hosted by Joe Amabile, Tia Booth and Natasha Parker.
For instance, Raven and Adam even discussed before getting married how Raven would be the only person to get up in the middle of the night with their baby since Adam doesn't get paternity leave and "works long and hard hours."
"I knew that was up to me, and that's something we agreed on as a couple, that that's what I was going to do. And I was happy to do it," Raven said.
She elaborated of their relationship and why they needed therapy, "We come from two different backgrounds. We're two different religions. He's from California. He was raised differently. I'm from the South. I was raised with just my momma, and he was raised with a whole crew of people."
"And so we knew we had major differences on those kinds of things," Raven continued, "so we had pre-marital counseling. We had counseling before we had children. We had inter-faith counseling."
Raven said she and Adam also had family counseling to help prepare them for welcoming a baby.
"So we did all of that and worked it out," Raven noted.
"But I think what's really good for me and Adam is we have our basic foundations that are so similar."
Raven insisted that she and Adam are on the same page and "don't want divorce."
"We want each other to be successful. Our family as a unit is the most important. So, that kind of foundation makes it easier to navigate the troubled waters when we get into them," the Arkansas native said.
Raven concluded how she and her husband want "the same endgame" in life and so they work hard to tackle their issues and remain in love.
Earlier this month, Raven and Adam, who met on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
"Happy 1 year to the love of my life @adam_gottschalk," Raven wrote on Instagram. "A lot can happen in 1 year. Like I said in my vows, I'll hold your hand through it all."
Raven wrote on Instagram at the time, "OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I've loved you before you were in my womb!"
And Adam simultaneously wrote on his own page, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon... January 2022."