'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Kylee Russell and Aven Jones are really over for good this time, Kylee says
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/25/2026
The Bachelor alum Kylee Russell has revealed that her relationship with The Bachelorette alum Aven Jones is completely finished after years of ups and downs.
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"I am doing well. I am in a new era of my life, and I'm excited," Kylee told Charity Lawson and Rachel Recchia during the Tuesday, June 23 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I guess I'm scared to talk about this because I've talked about it over and over again. It's been my story for the past three years, ever since I left Paradise, but I'm glad to finally close that chapter. I know there's an elephant in the room: Aven and I are no longer together."
She added, "And I think I'm okay with that. Actually, I know I'm okay with that. We are both just two very different people who want very different things in life."
Kylee admitted that she and Aven had "tried" to make their relationship work for three years.
"No ill will towards him at all, but I think it's time to officially close that chapter and move on and find my person," Kylee noted.
After Aven had cheated on Kylee and broke up with her before, she said she decided to give him another chance because he was her "first ever love."
"I had moved to San Diego, and he became my family here. I just wanted that sense of home, being away from my home [in North Carolina], and we rekindled. From the time we decided to get back together until now, unfortunately, everything was amazing," Kylee shared.
"We moved in together and life was truly started to unravel. I saw myself having a future with him -- having babies, getting married, doing all the things. And then as we kind of progressed -- and when you live with someone -- it's very eye-opening."
Kylee said she and Aven simply realized that they want different things.
"I'm a big family girl, I love the East Coast and Aven has created a life for himself in San Diego, and I respect that," Kylee explained.
She added, "But when I raise babies, I want to be close to my family, even if it's not technically Charlotte, just somewhere that's not a five-hour flight away, and that's not something that he was wanting."
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Kylee acknowledged that was "a big life decision they needed to agree on" and they couldn't get on the same page.
"There are obviously other things, but that was our main [problem] that we couldn't figure out," Kylee said.
"I'm almost 30, which is crazy... I just want things for my future, and I can't continue to waste time. So I needed to step away and truly be able to put myself in a circumstance where I can find my person."
Kylee admitted she's heartbroken and "still going through the grieving process" six months after she and Aven officially called it quits on their romance.
"So it's been a while, but every day is different. It's all a part of the healing journey... and I am truly, truly happy," Kylee noted.
Kylee told Charity and Rachel that while she's not looking forward to "starting over" in the dating world, she's finally discovering who Kylee is and what she wants.
"I'm starting to really love myself," The Bachelor alum concluded.
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Kylee and Aven left Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season dating in June 2023 after he refused to propose marriage on the show.
One day after the finale aired on ABC, the pair confirmed they were still together with a joint Instagram post on December, 8 2023.
But on December 9, 2023, Kylee took to Instagram Stories to announce that her relationship with Aven was already over due to "multiple infidelities," and Aven later confirmed he made "major mistakes" and was the one to blame for the demise of his relationship with Kylee.
In May 2024, Kylee shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that she and Aven were "good friends" and the door was "somewhat open" for a potential reconciliation.
Kylee said she was "shocked" by Aven's decision, which left her "screaming, crying and throwing up" in devastation.
"I had days where I was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to survive this. This pain and this hurt is so heavy,'" Kylee confessed.
According to The Bachelor alum, Aven broke up with her in early July 2024. Aven allegedly said at the time that too much damage had been done to their relationship.
Kylee previously revealed on "The Viall Files" in January 2024 that Aven had allegedly cheated on her three times after their stint on Bachelor in Paradise -- once during a guys' night out in Santa Monica, CA, with Eric Bigger and James "Meatball" Clarke as well as twice in Boston, MA, with a childhood friend whom he had lingering feelings for.
Kylee said a woman had DMed her on Instagram about Aven's cheating in Santa Monica, and then when Kylee confronted Aven about the allegation -- with photo evidence -- he "immediately" admitted his betrayal and later owned up to having cheated on Kylee two more times in Boston.
Kylee said Aven had written her a "book-long" apology via text and was very hard on himself for hurting her.