"With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities."
"And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly bc now we won't get married on Friday the 13th) it's been a great reminder of why we're getting married in the first place," she added.
But it appears Astrid and Kevin are still in love and can't wait for what's to come in their future together.
"I wouldn't want to tackle 2020 & the rest of life with anyone else by my side. 2021 is our year @kevin.c.wendt. To all the 2020 brides, keep your head up. Now you have more time to grow your hair out," Astrid wrote, before giving a shoutout to her wedding planner.
"You're the real MVP. Thank you for keeping me sane throughout it all," Astrid concluded.
And Kevin shared a similar message to fans on his Instagram account on July 22 by posting a photo of Astrid and himself riding bikes on a beach.
"My fiancee and I going to just keep moving. I've had a bit of a social media break lately with lots going on in our lives.. sometimes it's needed to recharge. I'm sad to announce we have officially moved the wedding date from November," Kevin shared.
"We held on to hope as long as we could. With 70+ of our guests set to fly from Canada to Florida for the celebration, it's without saying the right and responsible decision."
"It's sad but I'm staying positive as we are very lucky people," he continued, "and know it's a small problem compared to what some people are facing through this crazy year. Keep your head up everyone and let's get through this together."
Kevin wrapped his post by writing, "I'll wait a bit longer to see @astridloch in that beautiful dress. It will be well worth the wait... I guess the 'move the date' invite is big business this year eh!?)"
Kevin and Astrid, who met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season in Summer 2018, took their relationship to the next level when Kevin proposed marriage on August 28, 2019 on Toronto Island in Canada during a sunset picnic.
Kevin almost popped the question in Cancun, Mexico, during The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's wedding weekend, but there was apparently a good reason why it didn't happen then.
"I thought maybe Sunday would be a good day to take a walk on the beach and propose. And we ended up eating the Mexican food, and Astrid spent most of the time on the toilet," Kevin recalled to People in early September 2019.
"She was in the bathroom every three minutes for the whole day. So I thought, maybe I'll wait until I get home."
And both Astrid and Kevin were apparently glad he waited a bit longer.
Kevin explained on the reunion special of Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season he had a lot of fears and insecurities he had to deal with via therapy regarding his previous romances before being able to commit to a woman wholeheartedly and settle down.
One of Kevin's exes is Ashley Iaconetti, whom he met on The Bachelor Winter Games but split from in March 2018.
"I will never forget when I left the show, going to my best friends and being like, 'I know we technically broke up on the show, but I'm pretty sure this is the person I'm going to marry,'" Astrid previously told People.
"I feel like I knew right away how well he fit into my life."
Back in November 2018, Astrid and Kevin's families reportedly met each other at an event in Toronto, and then the following month, Astrid -- who worked as a plastic surgery office manager in Tampa, FL -- moved in with Kevin in his hometown of Toronto.
While Astrid and Kevin couldn't detail what they envisioned for their wedding after getting engaged, the pair confirmed they wouldn't want their big day televised for a The Bachelor special on ABC.
Prior to appearing on Paradise two years ago, Astrid competed to win Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor's 21st season, and Kevin found fame when he won the first season of The Bachelorette Canada.