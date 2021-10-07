Mari, a 24-year-old marketing director from Luquillo, Puerto Rico, accepted a marriage proposal from Kenny, a 40-year-old boyband manager from Chicago, IL, during Tuesday night's Season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise.
"So we haven't set, like, a wedding date or anything yet, but I am going to be moving to Chicago in the next few months," Mari, 25, revealed toUs Weekly in a joint video interview with her new fiance.
"So that's our first step, and we did agree to get married in Puerto Rico, where I'm from. So there's that!"
Kenny said he knew he was going to propose marriage to Mari after ending his romance with Demi Burnett and going on one date with Tia Booth when Mari had pulled him aside to patch things up between them.
Kenny therefore said he had his heart set on giving Mari an engagement ring "quite a few days before the engagement."
Mari and Kenny also agreed they don't even notice the age difference between them anymore.
"The way that we work together and the way that we go about our lives fits really well together, so it doesn't really feel like there's a gap at all," Mari said.
In terms of how their families reacted to the couple's engagement news, Kenny shared how his parents were "very shocked" at first, but Mari noted her family was "really excited" for her.
"Both of my parents cried when I told them," Mari recalled with a laugh. "But they're happy for me."
On Bachelor in Paradise's finale, Kenny said getting engaged to a person so soon was "insane" but he'd be an "idiot" not to wife Mari up because he was absolutely crazy about the girl.
Mari, wearing a long floral white dress with her hair down and curled, then met Kenny -- who had "100 percent of her heart" -- on the beach.
Mari told Kenny she had entered Paradise with high hopes and their first two days were magical. Mari, scared what they had was too perfect, ran away from him -- only to fight for him and win him back. Mari said she felt like the luckiest woman in the world to be with him.
Kenny said in reply that he was "blown away" by Mari's beauty at first sight and felt something entirely new for her. Kenny also acknowledged how they had been tested like no other couple in Paradise.
Kenny's hands were shaking and he needed to pause and take a deep breath, before yelling, "Mari, I am so f-cking in love with you! And I can't see my life without you. You are an amazing woman and you've changed my whole outlook on life."