"New York City [is one]," Joe revealed, "or we're going to do Chicago and Toronto and just go back and forth."
Serena then offered her opinion on the situation and said, "It really just comes down to what makes the most sense for the relationship and our lives professionally."
"I mean, his home right now is Chicago and mine's Toronto, so we obviously have connections to those cities, but we also travel a lot. You know, having one home would be nice too."
"We go back and forth a lot, so we'll figure it out," she concluded. "But undecided right now."
Joe was nominated for Reality TV Star of 2021 for his stint on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season -- when he met Serena in Mexico -- at Tuesday's awards show but lost to Khloe Kardashian.
Joe previously told Us that he and Serena don't intend to start wedding planning until they "tackle" their living arrangement but it's nice to have a lot of support from family, friends and Bachelor Nation.
And Serena gushed in early November that she and Joe make "a fantastic team together," according to Hollywood Life.
"He's a fantastic communicator," he said. "We just understood each other and felt very comfortable and safe and open with each other in the relationship."
Serena suggested she and Joe had established a strong relationship foundation while filmingBachelor in Paradise.
Serena, for instance, never let the fact Joe's ex-girlfriend of nearly two years, Kendall Long, was on the beach get in the way of her connection with the former grocery store owner. Serena kept her eye on the prize, avoided jealousy, and trusted Joe as Kendall sought closure.
During an October recent appearance on former The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Joe and Serena were asked if they want a short or long engagement.
"I would say mid-range," Joe replied, "kind of on the longer side."
"Yeah, we're not rushing down the aisle," Serena confirmed. "But I mean, we definitely feel confident in the fact that we want to be together."
Becca advised the couple to enjoy this moment because their lives are going to change drastically, and Serena shared, "It'll be nice to just take a breath, date, live together, and then marriage will come down the line."
Looking back on Joe's marriage proposal, Serena told Becca that she was in "complete shock" by his decision.
"The logical thing to do would be like, 'This is crazy. This is so fast, let's just do the step-by-step thing and get engaged down the line,'" Serena explained.
"I was so emotional when he got down on one knee and I was so excited to say 'yes.' I was obviously in complete shock but I knew he was the one."
Serena called the moment "beautiful" and assured listeners that she has no regrets.
On Bachelor in Paradise's finale, Joe gushed after getting engaged, "We followed our hearts and will just figure out the other stuff later," suggesting he and Serena had made no official decisions about post-show logistics yet.
And Serena joked, "The most logical people on the beach followed our hearts and got engaged!"
Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise 7, Joe got eliminated very early from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and met Kendall on Season 5 of Paradise.
Despite being happy and in love, Joe and Kendall broke up because they couldn't agree on whether to live in Chicago or Kendall's home city of Los Angeles long-term.
Joe gave Los Angeles a chance during and after his stint on Dancing with the Stars and wanted to move back to Chicago to be with his friends and family, but Kendall apparently wouldn't even consider relocating and trying out a life in Chicago.
And Serena dumped Matt James on his The Bachelor season earlier this year after her hometown date.