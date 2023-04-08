"[Wedding planning] is a full-time job," Serena said while co-hosting a recent episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast alongside her husband.
"I don't even know how people plan their own weddings. That's an entirely next-level commitment. We're so grateful to have our wedding planner because I truly think we're doing something for our wedding every single day."
Serena acknowledged her nuptials are "creeping up!"
"We're almost five months out!" she gushed.
Joe agreed, adding, "It's going to be here before we know it! We're planning our bachelor and bachelorette parties."
Serena shared that she just "booked" her bachelorette party and Joe is still working on his plans.
"I'm going to Vegas. It'll be my first time in Vegas and I'm super excited," Serena gushed. "Joe has been to Vegas like 20 times in his life, not exaggerating."
Joe said, "I only go to Vegas three times a year," which prompted Serena to respond, "Yeah, it's next level. And Joe was debating between Thailand, London, New York, Austin, and Vegas."
Serena admitted that approach would be "so stressful" for her.
"But that is probably what you'll do," Serena told her husband.
For the couple's honeymoon, Serena said she's "excited" because they hadn't gone on a trip together since their "amazing" vacation in Spain last year.
"Our next trip together will be our honeymoon," Serena said. "I'm really excited for it."
Joe said he'd like to go back to Spain, but Serena pointed out how there are other destinations on her list before returning to the same place they've already experienced.
"I don't want to go back to Spain not because I didn't like it, but there are just so many other places in the world I want to visit," Serena shared. "We went to Spain for 10 days last year, so I wouldn't be jumping to go back right away. Maybe in 10 years we'll go back to Spain."
When Joe asked Serena where they'll be going in Europe next, Serena said, "I think we're doing Italy, London, or Greece. But you know where I really want to go now is Thailand after [seeing it on The Bachelor. It was so, so beautiful."
Joe looked at Serena in a YouTube video and said, "Anything in this world can change, but I highly doubt it."
The pair had initially intended to keep their first wedding a secret and only share the news with close family and friends, but a person apparently spotted them at the courthouse and so Serena and Joe were worried the story may get leaked.
Serena and Joe therefore posted a sweet video of their union on Instagram late last year, announcing their marriage in their own special way.
The Bachelor in Paradise 7 finale, which featured Joe's marriage proposal to Serena, aired in October 2021.
"We have to be a little flexible in terms of venues and such and what's available," Serena told Us at the time. "But we would love to get married next September. We definitely wanna get married next year."
Serena admitted she was "very overwhelmed by the planning process" but felt ready to dive in.
"Joe will start off saying, 'Whatever you want,' but he is an opinionated guy. He has a vision for the wedding, for sure," Serena shared in September.
"I think it's actually gonna be very 50/50. I want it to feel like our wedding, not my wedding. And if anything, I would say he's probably more opinionated than I am about this stuff... It'll be a team effort."
As far as her wedding gown goes, Serena didn't have a dream dress in mind as of last year.
"I think once we see the venue and where we pick to get married, I'll be able to start envisioning a mood board for the dress and the hair and the makeup," Serena explained.
"But I don't wanna, like, look or feel like anyone else on that day. You know, I love my neutral, glowy bronzed makeup and that's probably what I'm gonna do on my wedding day even though that's what I do every day because that's what I love."
She added, "For my wedding dress, I want it to be comfortable. If I have to wear it all night, I want to be comfortable in it."
Serena and her fiance celebrated their engagement party in July 2022, and that's when their parents met each other.
Serena and Joe believe they established a strong relationship foundation while filming Bachelor in Paradise.
Serena, for instance, never let the fact Joe's ex-girlfriend of nearly two years, Kendall Long, was on the beach get in the way of her connection with Joe.
Serena kept her eye on the prize, avoided jealousy, and trusted Joe as Kendall sought closure.
Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise 7, Joe got eliminated very early from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and met Kendall on Season 5 of Paradise.
Despite being happy and in love, Joe and Kendall broke up because they couldn't agree on whether to live in Chicago or Kendall's home city of Los Angeles long-term.
Joe gave Los Angeles a chance during and after his stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2018 and wanted to move back to Chicago to be with his friends and family, but Kendall apparently wouldn't even consider relocating and trying out a life in Chicago. (Kendall is now engaged and living with her fiance in Germany).
And Serena dumped Matt James on his The Bachelor season that aired in early 2021 after her hometown date.