By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/13/2021



couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt say they're not in a hurry to wed after getting engaged on the Season 7 finale.Joe, a 34-year-old former grocery store owner from Chicago, IL, got down on one knee and presented Serena, a 23-year-old Canadian publicist from Toronto, with a two-carat, cushion-cut diamond engagement ring on .During a recent appearance on former The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin 's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Joe and Serena were asked if they want a short or long engagement."I would say mid-range," Joe replied, "kind of on the longer side.""Yeah, we're not rushing down the aisle," Serena confirmed. "But I mean, we definitely feel confident in the fact that we want to be together."Becca advised the couple to enjoy this moment because their lives are going to change drastically, and Serena shared, "It'll be nice to just take a breath, date, live together, and then marriage will come down the line."Joe said in the meantime, he and his fiancee "have to figure out where we're going to live... not right away, but I have a lease that's up in April."Joe elaborated on the couple's future living arrangement, "We talked about it. We're either going to possibly try New York together or split time between Chicago and Toronto.""For the time being, tbat's what we're going to do," Joe noted, "split time between Chicago and Toronto. But that's going to be our next big step together, would be moving in together."Serena explained the pair wants to do what makes sense for them in a couple of months both personally and professionally."We both love New York, it's kind of a neutral space where we're both making sacrifices to be there," Serena shared."But Chicago and Toronto are both great cities too, and we don't have kids at the moment so it's pretty easy with our lifestyles to travel back and forth. So maybe we'll get a place in Chicago, a place in Toronto, and do 50/50."Serena gushed, "Our families would probably like that option, but we've got a little time!"She concluded, "Ideally, the East Coast is where I would like to stay."Looking back on Joe's marriage proposal, Serena told Becca that she was in "complete shock" by his decision."The logical thing to do would be like, 'This is crazy. This is so fast, let's just do the step-by-step thing and get engaged down the line,'" Serena explained."I was so emotional when he got down on one knee and I was so excited to say 'yes.' I was obviously in complete shock but I knew he was the one."Serena called the moment "beautiful" and assured listeners that she has no regrets.Joe and Serena fell head over heels in love for each other on the show after coupling up in the first few days of Paradise.The couple also managed to stay together and remain strong once Joe's ex-girlfriend of nearly two years, Kendall Long , showed up on the beach, seemingly unsure of whether her intention was to find closure with Joe and move on or patch things up with Joe.Joe and Kendall said that despite being in love and happy together, they broke up because they couldn't agree on whether to live in Chicago or Kendall's home city of Los Angeles long-term.Joe gave Los Angeles a chance during and after his stint on Dancing with the Stars and wanted to move back to Chicago to be with his friends and family, but Kendall apparently wouldn't even consider relocating and trying out a life in Chicago.On the show's finale , Joe gushed after getting engaged, "We followed our hearts and will just figure out the other stuff later," suggesting he and Serena had made no official decisions about post-show logistics yet.And Serena joked, "The most logical people on the beach followed our hearts and got engaged!"Prior to appearing on , Joe got eliminated very early from Becca Kufrin 's season of The Bachelorette and met Kendall on Season 5 of Paradise.And Serena dumped Matt James on his The Bachelor season earlier this year after her hometown date.In addition to Serena and Joe, two other couples got engaged on 's seventh season: Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin-Solis as well as Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.