Joe, a 34-year-old former grocery store owner from Chicago, IL, got down on one knee and presented Serena, a 23-year-old Canadian publicist from Toronto, with a two-carat, cushion-cut diamond engagement ring on Bachelor in Paradise.
During a recent appearance on former The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Joe and Serena were asked if they want a short or long engagement.
"I would say mid-range," Joe replied, "kind of on the longer side."
"Yeah, we're not rushing down the aisle," Serena confirmed. "But I mean, we definitely feel confident in the fact that we want to be together."
Becca advised the couple to enjoy this moment because their lives are going to change drastically, and Serena shared, "It'll be nice to just take a breath, date, live together, and then marriage will come down the line."
Joe said in the meantime, he and his fiancee "have to figure out where we're going to live... not right away, but I have a lease that's up in April."
Joe elaborated on the couple's future living arrangement, "We talked about it. We're either going to possibly try New York together or split time between Chicago and Toronto."
"For the time being, tbat's what we're going to do," Joe noted, "split time between Chicago and Toronto. But that's going to be our next big step together, would be moving in together."
Serena explained the pair wants to do what makes sense for them in a couple of months both personally and professionally.
"But Chicago and Toronto are both great cities too, and we don't have kids at the moment so it's pretty easy with our lifestyles to travel back and forth. So maybe we'll get a place in Chicago, a place in Toronto, and do 50/50."
The couple also managed to stay together and remain strong once Joe's ex-girlfriend of nearly two years, Kendall Long, showed up on the beach, seemingly unsure of whether her intention was to find closure with Joe and move on or patch things up with Joe.
Joe and Kendall said that despite being in love and happy together, they broke up because they couldn't agree on whether to live in Chicago or Kendall's home city of Los Angeles long-term.
Joe gave Los Angeles a chance during and after his stint on Dancing with the Stars and wanted to move back to Chicago to be with his friends and family, but Kendall apparently wouldn't even consider relocating and trying out a life in Chicago.
On the show's finale, Joe gushed after getting engaged, "We followed our hearts and will just figure out the other stuff later," suggesting he and Serena had made no official decisions about post-show logistics yet.
And Serena joked, "The most logical people on the beach followed our hearts and got engaged!"
Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Joe got eliminated very early from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and met Kendall on Season 5 of Paradise.
And Serena dumped Matt James on his The Bachelor season earlier this year after her hometown date.