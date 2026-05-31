Bailey proceeded to visit Jeremy often, splitting her time between both cities. She clarified on the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast in February that she was "not officially" living with Jeremy.
However, it now appears the couple is planning to move somewhere new and start fresh together.
Jeremy took to Instagram earlier this week and posted a carousel of photos and videos capturing special moments he's experienced in New York with Bailey and other friends.
"It's been real NYC," Jeremy captioned his post.
The Bachelorette alum John Buresh teased, "LA calling," and Justin Young added, "It's been a pleasure in NYC with you bro."
Bailey reposted Jeremy's upload via Instagram Stories and admitted that they haven't decided where to move to yet.
"Bye New York," she noted. "Time to decide where to live [salute emoji]."
Bailey and Jeremy have yet to reveal why exactly they're leaving New York.
But Jeremy begged Bailey to stay and insisted he truly cared for her and only had eyes for her at that point.
Jeremy and Bailey continued to grow their connection and were eventually voted out of Bachelor in Paradise by their peers, missing out on a shot to win up to $500,000 in the finale.
However, the pair decided to become boyfriend and girlfriend, officially, before leaving Costa Rica.
The pair then faced a lot of backlash from Bachelor Nation.
Jeremy was slammed for lying by omission to Bailey, and Bailey received criticism for choosing to stay with a man who pretty clearly preferred another woman, at least for a short period of time.
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"I've made some stupid mistakes that me and her have obviously talked about a million times before the show -- before it aired and while it aired," Jeremy admitted during the Bachelor in Paradise 10 reunion.
"I wish I could take some of them back... I acted like a child."
Jeremy concluded, "At the end of the day, we have pretty thick skin and we know what we have... We just try not to let people get to us."