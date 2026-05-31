Bachelor in Paradise couple Jeremy Simon and Bailey Taylor Brown have announced that they're leaving New York City.

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After falling for each other on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season last year, Jeremy returned to New York while Bailey returned to Atlanta, GA.

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Bailey proceeded to visit Jeremy often, splitting her time between both cities. She clarified on the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast in February that she was "not officially" living with Jeremy.

However, it now appears the couple is planning to move somewhere new and start fresh together.

Jeremy took to Instagram earlier this week and posted a carousel of photos and videos capturing special moments he's experienced in New York with Bailey and other friends.

"It's been real NYC," Jeremy captioned his post.

The Bachelorette alum John Buresh teased, "LA calling," and Justin Young added, "It's been a pleasure in NYC with you bro."

Bailey reposted Jeremy's upload via Instagram Stories and admitted that they haven't decided where to move to yet.

"Bye New York," she noted. "Time to decide where to live [salute emoji]."

Bailey and Jeremy have yet to reveal why exactly they're leaving New York.

But in February, Jeremy told Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles on the "Golden Hour" podcast that he and Bailey were "kind of ready to get out of the city."

Jeremy admitted he was "kind of sick" of New York, and Bailey said they'd like to end up in a place where there is plenty of sunshine.

"And we need a little bit more room," quipped Bailey, who had her own closet at Jeremy's place.

Although the couple confirmed they're in love, they acknowledged how they're still "young" and won't be tying the knot any time soon.

"If there were any plans, I would've taken the free ring on [Bachelor in Paradise]," Jeremy joked.

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Bailey confirmed that she and Jeremy "are in no rush to get engaged" and they're just enjoying time together.

Jeremy paired up with Bailey for the first few days of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, but then he enjoyed a great date with Susie Evans and seemed torn between the two women.

After making a difficult decision, Jeremy ended up giving Bailey his rose, resulting in Susie's early and unexpected elimination.

Once Susie was gone, Jeremy thought he and Bailey were all in, but then Bailey accepted a date with Andrew Spencer.

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Bailey's decision made Jeremy spiral and question everything, and so he called Susie on the phone and begged her to return to Paradise so they could give their romance another shot.

Susie, clearly feeling emotionally depleted after her reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Glaze on the show days earlier, declined Jeremy's offer.

Since Bailey ran back into Jeremy's arms after her date with Andrew, Jeremy resumed dating her.

However, Jeremy continued to miss Susie and mention her frequently to his friends, according to Bachelor in Paradise footage. At one point, he said he regretted giving Bailey his rose.

Jeremy was even shown joking to Brian Autz that he'd propose marriage to Susie on the spot if she returned to Paradise.

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Jeremy never told Bailey about the phone call or his lingering feelings for Susie, and so Brian took it upon himself to spill the beans once the show introduced a competitive element with money on the line.

Bailey was devastated and nearly quit Paradise, especially because neither Jeremy or a single one of her girlfriends had told her about the situation.

But Jeremy begged Bailey to stay and insisted he truly cared for her and only had eyes for her at that point.

Jeremy and Bailey continued to grow their connection and were eventually voted out of Bachelor in Paradise by their peers, missing out on a shot to win up to $500,000 in the finale.

However, the pair decided to become boyfriend and girlfriend, officially, before leaving Costa Rica.

The pair then faced a lot of backlash from Bachelor Nation.

Jeremy was slammed for lying by omission to Bailey, and Bailey received criticism for choosing to stay with a man who pretty clearly preferred another woman, at least for a short period of time.

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"I've made some stupid mistakes that me and her have obviously talked about a million times before the show -- before it aired and while it aired," Jeremy admitted during the Bachelor in Paradise 10 reunion.

"I wish I could take some of them back... I acted like a child."

Jeremy concluded, "At the end of the day, we have pretty thick skin and we know what we have... We just try not to let people get to us."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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