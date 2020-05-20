Hours after Jade and Tanner revealed on Monday through hilarious Instagram posts they're expecting their third child together, they conducted an Instagram Live session on Jade's account and answered questions from fans.
They later appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that same year.
After initially living in the Kansas City area and building a home there, the couple later moved to the Los Angeles area.
Earlier this month, the couple talked to Us Weekly about potentially having another child, but they weren't exactly on the same page.
"We've talked about it. I think Jade definitely wants one. I am on the fence," Tanner admitted to Us. "More and more as time goes on, I think I'm joining her side for like, 'Okay, a third would be kind of cool to have.'"
"But if he wants a third, he said he wants to do it now," Jade chimed in, "and I'm like, 'I don't know, I feel like I need some time!'"
Jade initially competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, while Tanner first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's edition of The Bachelorette.
