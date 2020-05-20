Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert admit Baby No. 3 was a surprise for them both, with Tanner revealing Jade's third pregnancy was definitely an "accident."

ADVERTISEMENT
Hours after Jade and Tanner revealed on Monday through hilarious Instagram posts they're expecting their third child together, they conducted an Instagram Live session on Jade's account and answered questions from fans.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHAT COUPLES ARE STILL TOGETHER? WHO BROKE UP? (PHOTOS)

"Oops I did it again... no, this one was not planned," Tanner, 33, said in response to Instagram user asking if the pregnancy was planned.

Tanner also sang a little bit of the iconic Britney Spears tune and added, "Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me."

And Jade, 33, agreed, "Yes, this was a big surprise."

Jade shared she is currently 13 weeks along in her pregnancy and due to give birth around Thanksgiving in November 2020, People reported.

Jade and Tanner welcomed daughter Emerson, 2, in August 2017 and son Brooks, 9 months, in July 2019. Brooks arrived when Jade unexpectedly and accidentally gave birth in their master bedroom's closet.

The couple reportedly joked they'll have their hospital bags packed in October this year "just to be safe" in case Jade goes into labor earlier than anticipated again.

"Because we're not having this one in the closet again," Tanner said.

Jade also revealed she's received her genetic testing results from her doctor via email but neither of the spouses know the baby's sex yet.

RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR MICHAEL SEEKING ANNULMENT FROM MEKA CLAIMING SHOW DEFRAUDED HIM INTO MARRIAGE (EXCLUSIVE)

"Don't open it," Tanner warned his wife, according to People. "I don't know if I want to find out this time."

Tanner explained he and Jade are undecided on whether they want to find out whether they're having another boy or girl early on or not until after his or her arrival.

However, the pair reportedly said they already have baby names picked out.

"[We have] a favorite boy name and a favorite girl name [selected]," Tanner said, adding however that the names could "change between now and November."

"We have two [names] that we liked that were kinda leftovers from last time," Jade elaborated in their Instagram Live with her followers, "so we'll see if we find some more that we like."

On whether Jade and Tanner could envision themselves expanding their family even more down the road, Tanner admitted he's "content at two" -- but "who the hell knows?!"

"Now that we're having three, I kinda feel like what's the difference between three and four?" Tanner reportedly said."

"I think three is a good number," Jade noted.

Jade and Tanner got engaged during the Season 2 finale of Bachelor in Paradise in Summer 2015 and then tied the knot in January 2016 for a televised special on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' STAR BRANDON CLAIMS TAYLOR COMMITTED ADULTERY DURING MARRIAGE, ONLY DID SHOW FOR PUBLICITY (EXCLUSIVE)

They later appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that same year.

After initially living in the Kansas City area and building a home there, the couple later moved to the Los Angeles area.

Earlier this month, the couple talked to Us Weekly about potentially having another child, but they weren't exactly on the same page.

"We've talked about it. I think Jade definitely wants one. I am on the fence," Tanner admitted to Us. "More and more as time goes on, I think I'm joining her side for like, 'Okay, a third would be kind of cool to have.'"

"But if he wants a third, he said he wants to do it now," Jade chimed in, "and I'm like, 'I don't know, I feel like I need some time!'"

Jade initially competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, while Tanner first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's edition of The Bachelorette.

It's remains unclear when The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise will begin production on their next seasons, but ABC reality chief Robert Mills has said The Bachelorette takes priority.

RELATED: 'MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT' COUPLES NOW: WHAT COUPLES ARE STILL TOGETHER? WHO BROKE UP? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more Married at First Sight news? Join our Married at First Sight Facebook Group!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 2
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 2 NEWS