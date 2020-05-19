Jade shared an image of Tanner face down on the floor with Jade and their two children, Emerson and Brooks, sitting on his back. Tanner was holding up sonogram pictures in one hand and a positive pregnancy test in the other.
"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven't been on social media much the past couple of months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic," Jade, 33, captioned the photo.
"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3."
And Tanner, also 33, posted a hilarious photo on his Instagram account in which he was rocking a tropical-print maxi dress and a very large baby bump.
"Figured it was only fair if I carried this one..." Tanner wrote alongside the picture, which also featured Jade standing next to her husband with a concerned expression on her face and holding a sign in her hands that read,
"Baby #3. Due November 2020."
Jade also commented on Tanner's post, "Also, you wouldn't last a week of being pregnant, love you, buts it's true," along with two blowing-kiss emoticons.
They later appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that same year.
After initially living in the Kansas City area and building a home there, the couple later moved to the Los Angeles area.
Earlier this month, the couple talked toUs Weekly about potentially having another child, but they weren't exactly on the same page.
"We've talked about it. I think Jade definitely wants one. I am on the fence," Tanner admitted to Us. "More and more as time goes on, I think I'm joining her side for like, 'Okay, a third would be kind of cool to have.'"
"But if he wants a third, he said he wants to do it now," Jade chimed in, "and I'm like, 'I don't know, I feel like I need some time!'"