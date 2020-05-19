Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have announced they're expanding their family with a third child!

ADVERTISEMENT
Jade and Tanner both took to Instagram on Monday and posted different photos announcing Jade is pregnant again.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Jade shared an image of Tanner face down on the floor with Jade and their two children, Emerson and Brooks, sitting on his back. Tanner was holding up sonogram pictures in one hand and a positive pregnancy test in the other.

"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven't been on social media much the past couple of months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic," Jade, 33, captioned the photo.

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3."

And Tanner, also 33, posted a hilarious photo on his Instagram account in which he was rocking a tropical-print maxi dress and a very large baby bump.

"Figured it was only fair if I carried this one..." Tanner wrote alongside the picture, which also featured Jade standing next to her husband with a concerned expression on her face and holding a sign in her hands that read,

"Baby #3. Due November 2020."

Jade also commented on Tanner's post, "Also, you wouldn't last a week of being pregnant, love you, buts it's true," along with two blowing-kiss emoticons.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

Jade and Tanner welcomed daughter Emerson, 2, in August 2017 and son Brooks, 21 months, in July 2019. Brooks arrived when Jade unexpectedly and accidentally gave birth in their master bedroom's closet.

Tanner also joked on his Instagram Stories, "Oops we did it again."

Jade and Tanner got engaged during the Season 2 finale of Bachelor in Paradise in Summer 2015 and then tied the knot in January 2016 for a televised special on ABC.

They later appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that same year.

After initially living in the Kansas City area and building a home there, the couple later moved to the Los Angeles area.

Earlier this month, the couple talked to Us Weekly about potentially having another child, but they weren't exactly on the same page.

"We've talked about it. I think Jade definitely wants one. I am on the fence," Tanner admitted to Us. "More and more as time goes on, I think I'm joining her side for like, 'Okay, a third would be kind of cool to have.'"

"But if he wants a third, he said he wants to do it now," Jade chimed in, "and I'm like, 'I don't know, I feel like I need some time!'"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Tanner joked he wants to get the diaper stage out of their lives as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT
"If we're doing this, we're doing this now," Tanner insisted.

"I'll take what I can get," Jade replied with a laugh.

While quarantining themselves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Jade told the magazine her children provide a daily routine for them and she enjoys every special moment.

Tanner, although he confessed he'd like to sleep in late and binge-watch a show on Netflix, agreed their kids give them purpose in life.

Jade initially competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, while Tanner first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's edition of The Bachelorette.

It's remains unclear when The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise will begin production on their next seasons, but ABC reality chief Robert Mills has said The Bachelorette takes priority.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!



FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 2
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 2 NEWS